Top 10 Best Anime to Watch on Netflix Right Now: From Jujutsu Kaisen to Vinland Saga

Looking for your next binge-worthy obsession on Netflix? You are in the right place! Whether you're a die-hard anime fan or just a newbie in this vibrant world, Netflix has a plethora of thrilling and gripping anime that will keep you entertained for hours. From action-packed battles to heartwarming stories, these anime series have something for everyone. So, grab a bowl of hot ramen, cozy up on the couch, and dive into these ten incredible anime series that are just a click away on Netflix.

1. Jujutsu Kaisen

Currently taking the anime and manga world by storm, Jujutsu Kaisen is a supernatural action series that is a must-watch. The story follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student who accidentally swallows a cursed object, thereby becoming a host of evil. He then joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate the powerful curse, along with his comrades.

The animation is top-notch and the blend of horror, intense battles, intricate storyline, and charming cast of characters make Jujutsu Kaisen a standout in the realm of dark-themed manga that offers an unforgettable experience for the anime viewers.



2. One Piece

One Piece is the epitome of adventure and camaraderie. It follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of pirates, the Straw Hats, on their quest to find the legendary One Piece treasure. The world-building in the anime is nothing short of extraordinary, creating a vibrant and diverse world for the viewers.

With its epic storyline, quirky characters, and occasional emotional scenes, this anime will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions that will have you laughing, crying, and cheering in equal measure. Although it has way too many episodes and seasons, every moment is worth the ride.



3. Death Note

If you're in the mood for a psychological thriller anime that will keep you on the edge of your seat, Death Note is the way to go. The anime follows Light Yagami, a high school student who stumbles upon a mysterious notebook that allows him to kill anyone by simply writing their name in it. As Light attempts to eliminate all the evil and create a utopia free of crime through this book, he engages in a cat-and-mouse game of wits with the brilliant detective L.

Death Note is a gripping and dark tale of morality, justice, and the corrupting influence of power, making it an anime that will stay with you long after the credits roll

4. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer has become a sensation in the world of anime, and rightfully so. The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, who becomes a Demon Slayer to avenge his family and cure his sister Nezuko, who has been turned into a demon.

The show is visually stunning, with some of the most stunning animation and fight scenes in recent years. But it's not just about the action, Demon Slayer is also a touching story about family, perseverance, and the bonds that keep us going even in the darkest times. If you haven't yet seen this gem yet, now's your chance!



5. Spy x Family

Now, take a break from all the intense and dark-themed anime and explore Spy x Family! It is a charming tale that follows Twilight, the greatest spy of Westalis, who creates a fake family to complete an important mission. However, he has no idea that his new wife Yor is an assassin, and his adopted daughter Anya is a telepath.

Spy x Family is filled with hilarious misunderstandings and charming family moments. The interactions between the characters, especially Anya's cute and mischievous nature, are a constant source of laughs that are sure to keep you entertained all throughout the series.



6. My Hero Academia

A classic in the superhero anime genre, My Hero Academia is set in a world where almost everyone has superpowers, known as Quirks. My Hero Academia follows the journey of Izuku Midoriya, a boy who was born without any powers but still dreams of becoming the greatest hero.

My Hero Academia is an adrenaline-pumping journey filled with epic battles, inspiring moments, and iconic characters that you will surely love. It's a perfect blend of action, emotion, and humor that makes it one of the best anime on Netflix right now.



7. Naruto: Shippuden

Naruto: Shippuden is a classic that has stood the test of time, and for good reason. It follows the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who seeks recognition from his peers and dreams of becoming a Hokage, the strongest Ninja in his village.

It is a tale of perseverance, friendship, and self-discovery. With hundreds of episodes, you'll find yourself totally immersed in Naruto's world, rooting for him as he overcomes countless obstacles and grows into a formidable hero.

8. Parasyte: The Maxim

Parasyte: The Maxim is a perfect blend of horror-science fiction that is set in a Dystopian world where alien parasites invade Earth and take over human hosts by burrowing into their brains. Amidst this high school student, Shinichi Izumi’s life takes a turn when a parasite accidentally merges with his right hand instead of his brain. As Shinichi battles other parasitic creatures, he grapples with his own humanity.

The blend of horror, action, and survival elements makes Parasyte a must-watch within the genre. It is dark, and intense and will keep you glued to your screen from the beginning till the end.



9. Haikyu!!

If you are looking for some high-energy sports action, Haikyu!! will surely serve! This anime follows the story of Shoyo Hinata, a boy who is determined to be the best volleyball player despite his short stature.

What makes Haikyu!! stand out is its incredible character development and intense matches that will have you cheering from your couch. Whether you're a sports fan or not, Haikyu!!’ heartwarming story about dreams, perseverance, and teamwork makes it a joy to watch.

10. Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga is a historical epic that will take you back to the Viking Age. The series follows Thorfinn, a young warrior who embarks on a journey of revenge against the man who killed his father.

As the story progresses, it evolves into a profound tale of redemption, honour, and the search for true meaning in life. Plus, the intense battle scenes, stunning animation, and emotional depth make Vinland Saga a masterpiece that definitely deserves a spot on your watchlist.

And that's it! You've got your list of ten incredible anime series that you can start streaming on Netflix. Whether you're in the mood for intense action, heartfelt stories, or just some good old fun, these groundbreaking anime will give you everything. So wait no more and start your binge-watching voyage right now!