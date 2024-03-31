Top 10 Pregnant Anime Characters Ft. Reiko Tamura From Parasite & More

This is the list of the Top 10 Pregnant Anime Characters. Come along as we delve into the tales of these special anime characters who are expecting babies. From brave fighters to caring pals, they bring interesting twists to their stories. Let's celebrate the different ways motherhood is shown in anime!

1. Asuna Kujo From Maison Ikkoku

Release Date: March 26, 1986

Asuna Kujo is a kind-hearted widow who manages the Maison Ikkoku boarding house. She develops a deep bond with the protagonist, Yusaku Godai, providing guidance and support amidst the comedic chaos of their daily lives.

2. Akasaka Yukie From Higurashi no Naku Koro ni

Release Date: April 5, 2006

Akasaka Yukie is a dedicated police officer investigating the mysterious events surrounding the village of Hinamizawa. With unwavering determination and a keen sense of justice, she strives to uncover the truth behind the unsettling occurrences.

3. Nicola From Bride and Yuri and Gwendal

Release Date: April 5, 2006

Nicola is a charming and mischievous character from the anime Bride and Yuri and Gwendal. With his playful antics and cheerful demeanor, he brings joy and laughter to those around him, adding a touch of lightheartedness to the series.

4. Tomoko Takahashi From Tari Tari

Release Date: July 1, 2012

Tomoko Takahashi is a passionate member of the Tari Tari High School Choir club. With her love for music and unwavering dedication, she inspires her fellow club members to pursue their dreams and overcome obstacles together.

5. Shino From Koutetsujou no Kabaneri

Release Date: April 8, 2016

Shino is a skilled warrior in the anime Koutetsujou no Kabaneri. With her exceptional combat abilities and fierce determination, she fights tirelessly to protect humanity from the threat of Kabane, demonstrating courage and resilience in the face of adversity.

6. Nagisa Furukawa From Clannad

Release Date: October 5, 2007

Nagisa Furukawa is a gentle and compassionate girl with a passion for the theater. Despite facing personal challenges, she remains optimistic and perseveres in pursuing her dreams, touching the hearts of those around her with her kindness and sincerity.

7. Sanae From Samurai 7

Release Date: June 12, 2004

Sanae is a strong-willed and resourceful character in the anime Samurai 7. As a member of the village council, she plays a vital role in organizing the defense against bandit attacks, demonstrating leadership and courage in the face of danger.

8. Ezra Vieil From Vandread

Release Date: October 3, 2000

Ezra Vieil is a skilled pilot and mechanic aboard the spaceship Nirvana in the anime Vandread. With her expertise in engineering and her fearless demeanor, she contributes to the crew's survival in their quest to navigate the dangers of space.

9. Osono From Kiki’s Delivery Service

Release Date: July 29, 1989

Osono is a warm and nurturing character who runs a bakery in the charming town of Koriko. With her gentle demeanor and generous spirit, she becomes a trusted friend and mentor to the young witch Kiki, offering support and guidance as she embarks on her journey.

10. Reiko Tamura From Parasite

Release Date: October 9, 2014

Reiko Tamura is a mysterious and enigmatic character in the anime Parasite. As a Parasite herself, she possesses extraordinary abilities and harbors a complex agenda. Her calculating nature and formidable powers make her a formidable adversary in the battle for survival against the alien invaders.

