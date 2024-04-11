Wind Breaker Episode 2: Release Date, How to Watch, Expected Plot, and More

The article contains spoilers for the Wind Breaker anime

The first episode of the highly-anticipated delinquent anime Wind Breaker took the world by the storm. The anime has already created enough buzz for people to be obsessed with the storytelling and action sequences. Netizens also seem to love the new protagonist Sakura Haruka, whose only goal seems to be fighting and becoming the top dog at Furin High School. The second episode of the series is coming out soon, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Wind Breaker episode 2 release date, streaming details, and more

The second episode of the Wind Breaker anime is set to come out on 12th April, 2024, at 12:26 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will air at different times in other countries. Fans of the anime will be able to watch the episode on Crunchyroll as soon as the site releases the English subbed version. The episode’s dubbed version will also be available on Crunchyroll with dubs in English, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Latin American Spanish.

The first episode of the anime showed us what happened in the first chapter of Satoru Nii’s manga. We were introduced to the protagonist of the series Sakura Haruka who ended up saving a cafe-owner girl from a bunch of thugs and in turn learned what the town and his new place of education Furin High School is all about. The next episode will start with the next chapter where we will see the cafe-owner Kotoha and a new character Akihiko Nirei. Nirei will turn out to be a new student of Furin as well, which means he is also a first year student just like Sakura. The episode will also give us another amazing fight scene and probably will also finally take the plot to where the main story will begin, Sakura’s first day at Furin high school. According to the previews, we will also meet some other important characters who will be Sakura’s classmates at Furin.

Wind Breaker episode 1 recap

The first episode of the wind breaker anime introduced the character of Haruka Sakura, who, due to his unconventional looks and a tendency to fight, has always been hated by the people around him. With fighting being the only thing he knows, Sakura decides to start his high school journey at Furin high school, a school known for being filled with delinquents. Sakura wants nothing more than to fight with people to reach the top of the school.

But on his first day in this town, Haruka encounters a girl named Tachibana Kotoha from a bunch of thugs who were harassing her. Seeing him wear the Furin high school uniform, Kotoha invites him to eat at her cafe, where she tells her that he can never reach the top at Furin as he only fights alone. When he walks out of the cafe, he is surrounded by the group of thugs from before, who have increased in number. Sakura fights off everyone, but his ankle is slashed by one of them while he tries to shield Kotoha. But just when he thinks he lost, and gets ready to be hit, someone saves him, and they turn out to be senior students from Furin High.

Sakura learns that Furin High students, despite being delinquents, are revered and loved by the town people as this town used to be a center for criminal gangs. But a few years ago, students of Furin High decided to fight against crime and protect the people of the town. Sakura is overwhelmed by the love he receives from the people, which shows us that even though he is alone and only wants to fight, he has a good heart and the story of his transformation will really be interesting.

