Asia Artist Awards 2023: Date, time, host, performance lineup, where to watch, and more details

The Asia Artist Awards, now in its 8th edition, is set to take place on December 13, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Philippines. This marks the inaugural hosting of the prestigious event in the Philippines, expanding its reach from previous editions held in Vietnam and Japan.

Know the details of the Asia Artist Awards 2023

An annual celebration honoring the finest talents across Asian music, film, and television, the Asia Artist Awards is renowned for its spectacular performances and recognition of exceptional artists.

Organized by PULP Live World and Star News Korea, the 2023 Asia Artist Awards boasts a dazzling lineup featuring prominent K-pop acts such as NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, &TEAM, ZEROBASEONE, SEVENTEEN's BSS, ITZY, and many others. Noteworthy Korean actors like Kim Sejeong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Seon Ho, Cha Joo Yung, and more grace the event with their presence.

Moreover, this year's affair shines the spotlight on Filipino talents, welcoming SB19, HORI7ON, Ben&Ben, alongside the esteemed presence of Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, and other local luminaries.

Helmed by hosts Kang Daniel, IVE's Jang Wonyoung, and ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin, the program, a captivating blend of award presentations and enthralling performances, commences at 3 p.m.

For enthusiasts eager to join remotely, official live streams via Lazada, Hulu, and Weverse (except in Japan, the Philippines, and Vietnam) offer an opportunity to witness this grand event unfold.

Here are the nominees for Asia Artist Awards 2023

The voting for the four main categories of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards relied entirely on global votes gathered from South Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Argentina, Mexico, and Europe.

Voting for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards began on October 24, 2023, and concluded on November 1, 2023, at 6:59 AM KST. Fans had the opportunity to participate by using the Idol Champ application, where they could sign up for a profile and choose a category to vote in. Once the category was selected, fans could click on their chosen artists and confirm their votes.

Asia Artist Awards Male Actor Popularity Award

Do Kyung Soo

Kim Seon Ho

Park Jinyoung

Suho

Lee Jungi

Jaechan

Cha Eun Woo

Hwang Minhyun

Yook Sungjae

Paek Seo Han

BTS' V

Daniel Padilla

Kim Woo Seok

Kang Daniel

Ahn Hyo Seop

Ong Seong Wu

Kang Tae Oh

Park Jihoon

Rowoon

Lee Jun Hyuk

Park Hyung Sik

Kim Soo Hyun

Ji Chang Wook

Kentaro Sakaguchi

Lee Jungi

Yoo Seon Ho

Park Hae Jin

Na In Woo

Lee Junyoung

Ahn Bo Hyun

2PM's Taecyeon

Super Junior's Choi Siwon

Lee Jaewook

Lee Dongwook

Kim Yohan

Min Namgoong

Ju Won

NCT's Doyoung

Seo Kang Jun

Jung Hae In

Hwang In Yeop

Park Seo Joon

Lee Min Ho

Lee Je Hoon

Cha Hak Yeon

Song Kang

Park Bo Gum

Seo In Guk

Lee Jong Seok

Choi Woo Shik

Kim Young Dae

Moon Sang Min

Son Seok Gu

Yoo Yeon Seok

Lee Jun

Ryeoun

Gong Yoo

Kim Nam Gil

Kim Seong Cheol

Kim Woo Bin

Nam Joo Hyuk

Cho Seungwoo

Jo In Seong

Kang Ki Young

Kang Dong Won

Wi Ha Joon

Kang Ha Neul

Go Kying Pyo

Koo Kyo Hwan

Kwon Sang Woo

Kim Dong Wook

Kim Junhan

Kim Ji Hoon

Ryu Kyung Soo

Ryu Jun Yeol

Ma Dong Seok

Paek Geon Il

Park Seonghoon

Bae In Hyuk

Byun Yo Han

Seonghun

Song Joon Gi

Ahn Dong Gu

Woo Do Hwan

Lee Do Hyun

Yoo Seungho

Lee Donghwi

Lee Byung Hun

Lee Seung Gi

Lee Jeong Jae

Im Si Wan

Lim Jaehyuk

Jang Geun Seuk

Jang Ki Young

Jeong Kyung Ho

Jeong Seongil

Jung Woo Sung

Ju Ji Hoon

Jin Seon Gyu

Cha Seung Won

Ha Jung Woo

Han Seokgyu

Hyun Bin

Asia Artist Awards Female Actor Popularity Award

Kim Se Jeong

Kim So Hyun

Kim Ji Won

Moon Ga Young

Lee Se Young

Lim Yoon Ah

Han Hyo Joo

Park Eun Bin

Kathryn Bernardo

Kim Tae Ri

Jung Eun Ji

Go Yoon Jeong

Bae Suzy

Jo Yuri

Han Hyo Joo

Lee Seong Kyung

Son Ye Jin

Kim Ji Won

Jeon Yeon Bin

Kim Yu Jeong

Park Bo Young

SNSD's Kwon Yuri

Lee Seon Bin

Ahn Eun Jin

WJSN's Bona

Kim Ji Eun

Park Min Young

Han Seon Hwa

Song Ji Hyo

Han So Hee

Kim Seol Hyun

Kim Go Eun

Song Hye Kyo

Shin Se Kyung

Son Na Eun

SNSD's Sooyoung

Kim Da Mi

Noh Yoon Seo

Lee Da Hee

Nam Ji Hyun

Jeong So Min

Jeong Chae Yeon

Shin Hye Sun

Gong Seungyeon

NANA

Melai Cantiveros Francisco

Park So Dam

Seo Hyun Jin

Esom

Jo Bo Ah

Cha Joo Young

Cheon Woo Hee

Han Seungyeon

Kang Han Na

Go Min Si

Go Won Hee

Kwak Seon Young

Kim Soyeon

Kim Ok Bin

Kim Hye Soo

Kim Hee Seon

Park Gyuyoung

Park Shi Hye

Park Joo Hyun

Park Ji Hoo

Bae Doona

Seo Jihye

Shin Min Ah

Shin Ye Eun

Yeom Hye Ran

Yoo In Na

Lee Na Young

Lee Da In

Lee Bo Young

Lee Se Hee

EL

Lee Elijah

Lee Young Ae

Lee Yubi

Lee Eunsam

Lee Jooyoung

Lee Ji Ah

Lee Cheongah

Lee Hanee

Lim Semi

Lim Ji Yeon

Jang Nara

Jeon Do Yeon

Jeon Jong Seo

Jun Gianna

Yumi Jeong

Jeong Eunchae

Jung Jiso

Jeong Ho Yeon

Jo Ih Yun

Joo Hyun Young

Jin Ji Hee

Cha Ji Yeon

Pyo Yejin

Ha Yun Kyung

Han Ji Min

Han Ji Eun

Hyeri

Hwang Jeong Eum

Asia Artist Awards Male Singer Popularity Award

Kang Daniel

Kim Ho Joong

THE BOYZ

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

EXO

n.SSign

Young Tak

Lim Young Woong

Jeong Dong Won

ZEROBASEONE

BTS' V

BTS' Jung Kook

BTS' SUGA

BTS' JIN

BTS' J-HOPE

BTS' Jimin

BTS' RM

&TEAM

HORI7ON

NCT DREAM

SB19

DKZ

ASTRO

TREASURE

PENTAGON

2PM

ENHYPEN

CIX

DAY6

VERIVERY

Han Seungwoo

ATEEZ

SF9

Kim Ho Jung

Jeong Dong Won

BTOB

TEMPEST

Lee Chan Won

INFINITE

CRAVITY

TXT

XODIAC

VANNER

One Earth

Hwang Min Hyun

NCT 127

Ha Sungwoon

Kim Jaehwan

The New Six

Yaochen

Jaejoong

wren

MONSTA X

SHINee

DKB

Kim Hee Jae

TFN

BamBam

LUN8

Yoon Ji Seong

GOT7

Kim Woo Seok

Super Junior

Moon Jong Up

BAEKHO

Cho Seung-yeon

AB6IX

BAE173

EPEX

SEVENUS

younite

WEI

KINGDOM

DRIPIN

Taeyang

Paek Jihoon

Lee Seungyoon

ATBO

BOOSEOKSOON

iKON

KARD

MIRAE

AKMU

TRENDZ

Golden Child

DinDin

NINE.i

Fantasy Boys

TN

N.Flying

G-Dragon

BDC

Jang Minho

Jeong Sewoon

FT Island

Kim Jung Yeong

Daesung

Paek Seo Jin

WINNER

Yang Ji Won

Ash Island

Ahn Seonghun

PSY

Son Taejin

Park Jihyun

Asia Artist Awards Female Singer Popularity Award

DREAMCATCHER

TWICE

ITZY

NMIXX

LESSERAFIM

Kep1er

NewJeans

VIVIZ

(G)I-DLE

NiziU

BLACKPINK Jisoo

Secret Number

IU

Odd Eye Circle

STAYC

Kim Sejeong

IVE

XG

EVERGLOW

Sandara Park

LAPILLUS

Yuju

fromis_9

Yerin

Red Velvet's Seulgi

KARD

Jo Yuri

BLACKPINK Jennie

Lee Chaeyeon

Choi Yena

KISS OF LIFE

TripleS

Kwon Eunbi

BBGIRLS

APINK

BLACKPINK's Rosé

Red Velvet

Weeekly

MAMAMOO

aespa

Kang Hyewon

Bae Suzy

SNSD Taeyeon

Billlie

BLACKPINK

Black Swan

BLACKPINK's Lisa

OH MY GIRL

Rocket Punch

TWICE Nayeon

CIGNATURE

WJSN

SNSD

PIXIE

Soyou

CL

TWICE's Jihyo

Jeon Somi

Yoon Ha

Jung Eun Ji

Park Hyewon

Song Ga In

ALICE

Yeeun

LIGHTSUM

CSR

PURPLE KISS

AKMU

BIBI

Cherry Bullet

Woo!ah!

H1-Key

KyoungSeo

Gummy

Kim Dahyun

Kim Euiyoung

Kim Taeyeon

Natty

DreamNote

Baek Yerin

BOL4

Sakurazaka46

SUNMI

ALEXA

Yang Ji Eun

OH MY GIRL YooA

Oh Yujin

3YE

SOLE

ICHILLIN

Eun Ga Eun

Lee Youngji

Jang Yunjeong

Jeon Yujin

Jessi

WJSN CHOCOME

Cheongha

CLASS:y

HyunA

Hongja

Hong Jiyoon

Hyo Rin

TRI.BE

