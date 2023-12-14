Asia Artist Awards 2023: Date, time, host, performance lineup, where to watch, and more details
In a historic first, Asia Artist Awards 2023 is uniting the biggest Korean artist and the most talented names in Filipino entertainment for its eighth edition of the annual ceremony. Read on!
-
All you need to know about Asia Artists Awards 2023
-
Nominations for the Asia Artist Awards 2023
The Asia Artist Awards, now in its 8th edition, is set to take place on December 13, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Philippines. This marks the inaugural hosting of the prestigious event in the Philippines, expanding its reach from previous editions held in Vietnam and Japan.
Know the details of the Asia Artist Awards 2023
An annual celebration honoring the finest talents across Asian music, film, and television, the Asia Artist Awards is renowned for its spectacular performances and recognition of exceptional artists.
Organized by PULP Live World and Star News Korea, the 2023 Asia Artist Awards boasts a dazzling lineup featuring prominent K-pop acts such as NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, &TEAM, ZEROBASEONE, SEVENTEEN's BSS, ITZY, and many others. Noteworthy Korean actors like Kim Sejeong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Seon Ho, Cha Joo Yung, and more grace the event with their presence.
Moreover, this year's affair shines the spotlight on Filipino talents, welcoming SB19, HORI7ON, Ben&Ben, alongside the esteemed presence of Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, and other local luminaries.
Helmed by hosts Kang Daniel, IVE's Jang Wonyoung, and ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin, the program, a captivating blend of award presentations and enthralling performances, commences at 3 p.m.
For enthusiasts eager to join remotely, official live streams via Lazada, Hulu, and Weverse (except in Japan, the Philippines, and Vietnam) offer an opportunity to witness this grand event unfold.
Here are the nominees for Asia Artist Awards 2023
The voting for the four main categories of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards relied entirely on global votes gathered from South Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Argentina, Mexico, and Europe.
Voting for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards began on October 24, 2023, and concluded on November 1, 2023, at 6:59 AM KST. Fans had the opportunity to participate by using the Idol Champ application, where they could sign up for a profile and choose a category to vote in. Once the category was selected, fans could click on their chosen artists and confirm their votes.
Asia Artist Awards Male Actor Popularity Award
- Do Kyung Soo
- Kim Seon Ho
- Park Jinyoung
- Suho
- Lee Jungi
- Jaechan
- Cha Eun Woo
- Hwang Minhyun
- Yook Sungjae
- Paek Seo Han
- BTS' V
- Daniel Padilla
- Kim Woo Seok
- Kang Daniel
- Ahn Hyo Seop
- Ong Seong Wu
- Kang Tae Oh
- Park Jihoon
- Rowoon
- Lee Jun Hyuk
- Park Hyung Sik
- Kim Soo Hyun
- Ji Chang Wook
- Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Lee Jungi
- Yoo Seon Ho
- Park Hae Jin
- Na In Woo
- Lee Junyoung
- Ahn Bo Hyun
- 2PM's Taecyeon
- Super Junior's Choi Siwon
- Lee Jaewook
- Lee Dongwook
- Kim Yohan
- Min Namgoong
- Ju Won
- NCT's Doyoung
- Seo Kang Jun
- Jung Hae In
- Hwang In Yeop
- Park Seo Joon
- Lee Min Ho
- Lee Je Hoon
- Cha Hak Yeon
- Song Kang
- Park Bo Gum
- Seo In Guk
- Lee Jong Seok
- Choi Woo Shik
- Kim Young Dae
- Moon Sang Min
- Son Seok Gu
- Yoo Yeon Seok
- Lee Jun
- Ryeoun
- Gong Yoo
- Kim Nam Gil
- Kim Seong Cheol
- Kim Woo Bin
- Nam Joo Hyuk
- Cho Seungwoo
- Jo In Seong
- Kang Ki Young
- Kang Dong Won
- Wi Ha Joon
- Kang Ha Neul
- Go Kying Pyo
- Koo Kyo Hwan
- Kwon Sang Woo
- Kim Dong Wook
- Kim Junhan
- Kim Ji Hoon
- Ryu Kyung Soo
- Ryu Jun Yeol
- Ma Dong Seok
- Paek Geon Il
- Park Seonghoon
- Bae In Hyuk
- Byun Yo Han
- Seonghun
- Song Joon Gi
- Ahn Dong Gu
- Woo Do Hwan
- Lee Do Hyun
- Yoo Seungho
- Lee Donghwi
- Lee Byung Hun
- Lee Seung Gi
- Lee Jeong Jae
- Im Si Wan
- Lim Jaehyuk
- Jang Geun Seuk
- Jang Ki Young
- Jeong Kyung Ho
- Jeong Seongil
- Jung Woo Sung
- Ju Ji Hoon
- Jin Seon Gyu
- Cha Seung Won
- Ha Jung Woo
- Han Seokgyu
- Hyun Bin
Asia Artist Awards Female Actor Popularity Award
- Kim Se Jeong
- Kim So Hyun
- Kim Ji Won
- Moon Ga Young
- Lee Se Young
- Lim Yoon Ah
- Han Hyo Joo
- Park Eun Bin
- Kathryn Bernardo
- Kim Tae Ri
- Jung Eun Ji
- Go Yoon Jeong
- Bae Suzy
- Jo Yuri
- Han Hyo Joo
- Lee Seong Kyung
- Son Ye Jin
- Kim Ji Won
- Jeon Yeon Bin
- Kim Yu Jeong
- Park Bo Young
- SNSD's Kwon Yuri
- Lee Seon Bin
- Ahn Eun Jin
- WJSN's Bona
- Kim Ji Eun
- Park Min Young
- Han Seon Hwa
- Song Ji Hyo
- Han So Hee
- Kim Seol Hyun
- Kim Go Eun
- Song Hye Kyo
- Shin Se Kyung
- Son Na Eun
- SNSD's Sooyoung
- Kim Da Mi
- Noh Yoon Seo
- Lee Da Hee
- Nam Ji Hyun
- Jeong So Min
- Jeong Chae Yeon
- Shin Hye Sun
- Gong Seungyeon
- NANA
- Melai Cantiveros Francisco
- Park So Dam
- Seo Hyun Jin
- Esom
- Jo Bo Ah
- Cha Joo Young
- Cheon Woo Hee
- Han Seungyeon
- Kang Han Na
- Go Min Si
- Go Won Hee
- Kwak Seon Young
- Kim Soyeon
- Kim Ok Bin
- Kim Hye Soo
- Kim Hee Seon
- Park Gyuyoung
- Park Shi Hye
- Park Joo Hyun
- Park Ji Hoo
- Bae Doona
- Seo Jihye
- Shin Min Ah
- Shin Ye Eun
- Yeom Hye Ran
- Yoo In Na
- Lee Na Young
- Lee Da In
- Lee Bo Young
- Lee Se Hee
- EL
- Lee Elijah
- Lee Young Ae
- Lee Yubi
- Lee Eunsam
- Lee Jooyoung
- Lee Ji Ah
- Lee Cheongah
- Lee Hanee
- Lim Semi
- Lim Ji Yeon
- Jang Nara
- Jeon Do Yeon
- Jeon Jong Seo
- Jun Gianna
- Yumi Jeong
- Jeong Eunchae
- Jung Jiso
- Jeong Ho Yeon
- Jo Ih Yun
- Joo Hyun Young
- Jin Ji Hee
- Cha Ji Yeon
- Pyo Yejin
- Ha Yun Kyung
- Han Ji Min
- Han Ji Eun
- Hyeri
- Hwang Jeong Eum
Asia Artist Awards Male Singer Popularity Award
- Kang Daniel
- Kim Ho Joong
- THE BOYZ
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- EXO
- n.SSign
- Young Tak
- Lim Young Woong
- Jeong Dong Won
- ZEROBASEONE
- BTS' V
- BTS' Jung Kook
- BTS' SUGA
- BTS' JIN
- BTS' J-HOPE
- BTS' Jimin
- BTS' RM
- &TEAM
- HORI7ON
- NCT DREAM
- SB19
- DKZ
- ASTRO
- TREASURE
- PENTAGON
- 2PM
- ENHYPEN
- CIX
- DAY6
- VERIVERY
- Han Seungwoo
- ATEEZ
- SF9
- Kim Ho Jung
- Jeong Dong Won
- BTOB
- TEMPEST
- Lee Chan Won
- INFINITE
- CRAVITY
- TXT
- XODIAC
- VANNER
- One Earth
- Hwang Min Hyun
- NCT 127
- Ha Sungwoon
- Kim Jaehwan
- The New Six
- Yaochen
- Jaejoong
- wren
- MONSTA X
- SHINee
- DKB
- Kim Hee Jae
- TFN
- BamBam
- LUN8
- Yoon Ji Seong
- GOT7
- Kim Woo Seok
- Super Junior
- Moon Jong Up
- BAEKHO
- Cho Seung-yeon
- AB6IX
- BAE173
- EPEX
- SEVENUS
- younite
- WEI
- KINGDOM
- DRIPIN
- Taeyang
- Paek Jihoon
- Lee Seungyoon
- ATBO
- BOOSEOKSOON
- iKON
- KARD
- MIRAE
- AKMU
- TRENDZ
- Golden Child
- DinDin
- NINE.i
- Fantasy Boys
- TN
- N.Flying
- G-Dragon
- BDC
- Jang Minho
- Jeong Sewoon
- FT Island
- Kim Jung Yeong
- Daesung
- Paek Seo Jin
- WINNER
- Yang Ji Won
- Ash Island
- Ahn Seonghun
- PSY
- Son Taejin
- Park Jihyun
Asia Artist Awards Female Singer Popularity Award
- DREAMCATCHER
- TWICE
- ITZY
- NMIXX
- LESSERAFIM
- Kep1er
- NewJeans
- VIVIZ
- (G)I-DLE
- NiziU
- BLACKPINK Jisoo
- Secret Number
- IU
- Odd Eye Circle
- STAYC
- Kim Sejeong
- IVE
- XG
- EVERGLOW
- Sandara Park
- LAPILLUS
- Yuju
- fromis_9
- Yerin
- Red Velvet's Seulgi
- KARD
- Jo Yuri
- BLACKPINK Jennie
- Lee Chaeyeon
- Choi Yena
- KISS OF LIFE
- TripleS
- Kwon Eunbi
- BBGIRLS
- APINK
- BLACKPINK's Rosé
- Red Velvet
- Weeekly
- MAMAMOO
- aespa
- Kang Hyewon
- Bae Suzy
- SNSD Taeyeon
- Billlie
- BLACKPINK
- Black Swan
- BLACKPINK's Lisa
- OH MY GIRL
- Rocket Punch
- TWICE Nayeon
- CIGNATURE
- WJSN
- SNSD
- PIXIE
- Soyou
- CL
- TWICE's Jihyo
- Jeon Somi
- Yoon Ha
- Jung Eun Ji
- Park Hyewon
- Song Ga In
- ALICE
- Yeeun
- LIGHTSUM
- CSR
- PURPLE KISS
- AKMU
- BIBI
- Cherry Bullet
- Woo!ah!
- H1-Key
- KyoungSeo
- Gummy
- Kim Dahyun
- Kim Euiyoung
- Kim Taeyeon
- Natty
- DreamNote
- Baek Yerin
- BOL4
- Sakurazaka46
- SUNMI
- ALEXA
- Yang Ji Eun
- OH MY GIRL YooA
- Oh Yujin
- 3YE
- SOLE
- ICHILLIN
- Eun Ga Eun
- Lee Youngji
- Jang Yunjeong
- Jeon Yujin
- Jessi
- WJSN CHOCOME
- Cheongha
- CLASS:y
- HyunA
- Hongja
- Hong Jiyoon
- Hyo Rin
- TRI.BE
