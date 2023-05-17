2018 box office collections; Crosses Rs. 50 crores in Kerala, Beats Baahubali 2 second week record

‘2018: Everyone Is a Hero’ is an unstoppable force, inundating the box office with its extraordinary performance. The film grossed Rs. 3.60 crores approx on its Second Wednesday in Kerala, taking its thirteen days box office cume to Rs. 51.50 crores in the state, becoming only the fifth film ever to go over Rs. 50 crores mark.



The Second Wednesday numbers are just 15 per cent down from Second Friday, which is an extraordinary trend. Generally, at times, we see such type of trending happening in the first week and it did in fact happen last week but here it has continued in the second week as well. In mere six days of the second week, the film has grossed Rs. 26 crores plus, which is not only higher than its first week numbers but has also surpassed the previous second-week record held by Baahubali 2, by a HUGE margin of 55 per cent and that's with one day still to go. The full second-week number is projected to be over Rs. 29.5 crores, which will be nearly 20 per cent higher than the first week.



The film is operating at high volumes of business with minimal drops in daily collections, it's simply mind-boggling. It is tough to say where the final number can go until the collections stabilise, but it's safe to assume that it is going to take down Pulimurugan’s long-standing record in the state.

The box office collections of 2018 at the Kerala box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 25.10 crores



2nd Friday - Rs. 4.20 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 5.20 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 5.60 crores

2nd Monday - Rs. 4 crores

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 3.80 crores

2nd Wednesday - Rs. 3.60 crores approx



Total - Rs. 51.50 crores

The film is doing bonkers business outside Kerala as well, especially overseas. The film has grossed $6.40 million (Rs. 52.50 crores) internationally to date, with an incredible $4.70 million in the Middle East. The global box office take of the film stands at Rs. 112 crores, which will soon go over the Rs. 135 crores record number of Pulimurugan.