Adipurush box office collections; Prabhas starrer holds well on Day Two, Tops Rs. 150 crores in India

Adipurush scored well on Saturday in India, amassing Rs. 67.50 crores approx, which brings its two days total box office collections to Rs. 155 crores approx. The film is expected to collect close to Rs. 70 crores today, which will put its first-weekend number around Rs. 225 crores. Internationally, the film garnered $1.45 million yesterday, resulting in a cumulative collection of $4 million over the course of two days. The film's worldwide collections stand at Rs. 188 crores as of Saturday.

The box office collections of Adipurush at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 87.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 67.50 crores

Total - Rs. 155 crores

Hindi version took the driving position yesterday, edging past Telugu as is the norm with these big crossover films, where Telugu make big initial money and then Hindi takes over. The Telugu states eased off 45 per cent, collecting Rs. 21.50 crores, which is the third-highest second day ever behind RRR and Baahubali 2. The Hindi version had a minor decline, from Rs. 39 crores (Rs. 32.50 crores Nett) Friday to Rs. 38.50 crores (Rs. 32 crores Nett) Saturday.

Even though the film had a mixed to negative reception, it was able to sustain itself in the Hindi belt thanks to a huge advance booking pre-release for Saturday. The current movement during the day was less than Friday when typically Saturday makes gains in the current. Without the advance bookings, there would have likely been a decline in collections yesterday. It is a similar case today, with advance booking being even higher than Saturday.

The territorial breakdown for Adipurush at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 29 crores (Rs. 18 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 7.25 crores (Rs. 5.25 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 24.75 crores (Rs. 18 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 61 crores (Rs. 41.25 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 12.80 crores (Rs. 6.50 crores share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 4.20 crores (Rs. 1.75 crore share)

Rest of India - Rs. 77 crores (Rs. 34 crores share)

Total - Rs. 155 crores (Rs. 83.50 crores share)

