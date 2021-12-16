Allu Arjun's Pushpa Pre Release Business; Recovers Rs. 220 Crore.

Allu Arjun’s much anticipated Pushpa is finally releasing tomorrow and it's coming red hot, just like the red sandalwood. Coming off a Non-Baahubali grosser, with the director of a former Non-Baahubali grosser, the film has fetched big money from the distributors. The film has recovered Rs. 140 crore Approx from its theatrical avenues, while another Rs. 80 crore plus is expected to be realised from non-theatrical avenues for a gross recovery of Rs. 220 crore.

Following are the pre-release theatrical business details of the movie.

Nizam - Rs. 36 crore

Ceeded - Rs. 18 crore

UA - Rs. 12.25 crore

Guntur - Rs. 9 crore

East - Rs. 8.10 crore

West - Rs. 7.10 crore

Krishna - Rs. 7.5 crore

Nellore - Rs. 4 crore

AP/TS - Rs. 102 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 10 crore

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 6 crore

Kerala - Rs. 4 crore (valued)

North India - Rs. 5 crore (valued)

India - Rs. 127 crore

Overseas - Rs. 13 crore

Worldwide - Rs. 140 crore

Unfortunately the film has to face the ongoing cold war between AP govt and Telugu film industry. On Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had suspended the controversial government order in which cinema ticket prices were slashed heavily. That felt like a welcome end to months long tensions briefly but yesterday the government reiterated with issuing instructions for local administrations to verify licenses of cinemas and cease those who fail to comply. The issue doesn’t seem to be settling down anytime soon.

Casualty of tensions is the business, as there are doubts on whether films can recover the premium prices fetched by the films in Andhra region. Akhanda, was also the casualty of the same, despite filling up the theaters, it still ended up losing 10% in Coastal Andhra. That film had only Rs. 25 crore to recover, here the target is Rs. 48 crore. AVPL earned Rs. 61 crore during Sankranti 2020. There was an estimated 30-40% loss for Akhanda in Andhra region due to ticket price issue, which would mean roughly Rs. 40 crore, if the film were to be watched by as many people as AVPL, meaning Pushpa has to do more than that.

