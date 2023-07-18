Baby box office collections: Anand Devarakonda starrer has an Extraordinary Monday higher than Sunday

The Telugu film Baby has emerged Blockbuster with an exceptional day at the box office on Monday. The film collected Rs. 7.50 crores on Monday in India, taking its four days running total to Rs. 26 crores. It recorded its highest single day in its run yesterday, beating its Sunday numbers in Telugu states. There was a holiday in Telangana, so the growth in collections basically came from there but even Andhra Pradesh barely dropped from Sunday, scoring over its Saturday biz.

This kind of box office trajectory is extremely rare anywhere let alone in Telugu states, where even the smaller Telugu films or for that matter even the other film industries’ films are typically frontloaded. It's challenging to recall a recent instance when this kind of trend was witnessed. Last year Karthikeya 2 had Monday higher than Sunday but that was due to a big holiday for Independence Day falling on Monday and it had a drop of nearly 50 per cent on its first working day i.e. Tuesday. Given this abnormal trend, it's difficult to predict the film's future trajectory until it stabilizes at normal levels.

The box office collections of Baby at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday: Rs. 5.25 crores

Rs. 5.25 crores Saturday: Rs. 6.25 crores

Rs. 6.25 crores Sunday: Rs. 7.25 crores

Rs. 7.25 crores Monday: Rs. 7.50 crores



Rs. 7.50 crores Total: Rs. 26.25 crores

The film is a lottery for its investors, considering the low costs involved. The rights for the Telugu states were sold for a mere Rs. 6 crores, and the film has already garnered a share of Rs. 13 crores within just four days. It is highly likely that the film will surpass the Rs. 20 crores mark in its first week alone, and its overall collection could range anywhere from Rs. 30-40 crores throughout its theatrical run.

The film has recorded strong numbers overseas as well, with $400K coming from North America and $40K in Australia. The worldwide collections of the film have crossed Rs. 30 crores.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Baby is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 11.75 crores (Rs. 5.50 crores share)

Andhra: Rs. 10.25 crores (Rs. 5.75 crores share)

Ceeded: Rs. 2.60 crores (Rs. 1.80 crores share)

AP/TS: Rs. 24.60 crores (Rs. 13.05 crores share)

Rest of India: Rs. 1.65 crores (Rs. 75 lakhs share)

India: Rs. 26.25 crores (Rs. 13.80 crores share)

About Baby Movie

Baby is a 2023 Telugu language coming-of-age romantic drama film written and directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam, who previously wrote and directed Hrudaya Kaleyam (2014) and Kobbari Matta (2019). It was produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu (SKN), under Mass Movie Makers. It stars Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles.

Where to watch Baby?

You can watch Baby in a cinema near you.

