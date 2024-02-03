Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Jordan Diary: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff call it a wrap with a special dance number

I have always heard a lot from my seniors about media junkets and on the set visits back in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s. However, the format took a back seat in modern times, probably to maintain secrecy around the projects and avoid any sort of leaks from sets around the looks. After a while, I got to do an official set visit as Pooja Entertainment invited yours truly for a 4-day visit to Jordan to explore the country and experience the process of shooting for what is touted to be the biggest song of their Eid 2024 release – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff call it a wrap with Eid Special Dance Number

There’s madness on the set, but there’s a structure formula even in the chaos as all the energies are working with the vision to capture the best on screen. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj were in Jordan to shoot for multiple songs for this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, and the last to be shot was a special dance number catering to the mass audience that steps out to watch a film on Eid.

The team was relentlessly shooting at a windy virgin desert in Jordan at a temperature of 6 degrees Celsius. I was informed that it’s a location that was last used for Dunes 2, and the camera loves t capture structure & natural light. The vintage structures and desert in the backdrop, Akshay and Tiger looked their best carrying swag and aura on their shoulders. It’s an Eid Special Dance number with the two stars being projected as “Heroes” on the screen, as their body language and moves are in sync with the larger-than-life aura that the film has to offer.

While the song composed by Vishal Mishra is titled Wal…… (Fill in the blanks), the moves for Akshay, Tiger, Manushi, and Alaya are done by Bosco Martis. The Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan got the company of 100s of background dancers, bringing glamour and grandeur to the frame with multiple props used throughout the shoot. The cherry on the top is the quintessential Ali Abbas Zafar drone shot towards the fag end of the song bringing together the beauty of location, star cast, scale, and music in a single frame.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan team promise Action Packed Entertainment on Eid 2024

We were informed how Bade Miyan Chote Miyan songs were shot across the unexplored locations of Jordan – and the entire journalist clan got a chance to explore places like Amaan City, Aqaba City, and Petra – through the 3-day stay. The Jordan tourism board also promised how set up Jordan as a one-place destination for film shoots across the board and the country will soon be initiating conversations with delegates from India to bring more and more producers to explore the topography of the country.

The trip ended with a wrap-up party leading to a meet and greet with the actors, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, the director – Ali Abbas Zafar, and the producers, Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani with Himanshu Mehra (AAZ Films). The team surprised with an exclusive glimpse of the BTS footage of this actioner, showing how the “OG Action Heroes” shot for “Real Action” at “Real locations”. This one drops real soon in the digital world.

The team parted ways in the wrap-up party with a promise of “Action”, “Comedy”, “Drama” and “Emotion” with lots of “Music” during the Eid 2024 weekend. As Ali Abbas Zafar once said, Indian Cinema works in the “Thali Format” i.e. your film needs to have all elements to hit the big number and given the confidence of the team, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan seems to be an attempt from AAZ to make an entertainer for everyone. Let the countdown begin. And yes, for those asking, the film releases on the ‘EID DAY”.

