Baipan Bhari Deva 2nd Saturday Box Office: Marathi drama grows by staggering 140 percent; Netts Rs 5 crores

Marathi dramedy Baipan Bhari Deva, based on a story of 6 sisters and their reconciliation through a local competition is creating history at the Marathi Box Office. The film had modest beginnings on its first day at the box office but since then, there has not been a single day where the film has netted less than what it did on its first day. What's more interesting is that the film's second weekend collections are going to be higher than the first week numbers. With local competition in the form of Satyaprem Ki Katha and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny weakening and Insidious 5 not being a threat either, Baipan Bhari Deva has only gone from strength to strength.

Baipan Bhari Deva Collects Unprecedented Rs 5 Crore Nett On Its Second Saturday At The Marathi Box Office

Baipan Bhari Deva recorded the biggest day of its run on day 9 as it collected a staggering Rs 5 crores nett. The film is seeing a historic trend and the biggest day for the film is still to come. Based on the second Sunday advances of Baipan Bhari Deva, the film is all ready to outgross the numbers that it has managed on second Saturday. By the end of the second weekend, the collections will be well over Rs 20 crores and maybe even Rs 25 crores. With a trend of this sort, it is tough to predict where the film will land in its full run. It has a shot at the outgrossing Ved but a lot will depend on how it does once it loses screens to Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.

The day-wise nett India collections of Baipan Bhari Deva are as follows:-

Friday: Rs 90 lakhs

Rs 90 lakhs Saturday: Rs 2.13 crores

Rs 2.13 crores Sunday: Rs 2.97 crores

Rs 2.97 crores Monday: Rs 91 lakhs

Rs 91 lakhs Tuesday: Rs 1.37 crores

Rs 1.37 crores Wednesday: Rs 1.72 crores

Rs 1.72 crores Thursday: Rs 1.50 crores

Rs 1.50 crores Second Friday: Rs 2.10 crores

Rs 2.10 crores Second Saturday: Rs 5 crores

Total = Rs 18.60 crores nett in 9 days

Watch the Baipan Bhari Deva Movie Trailer:

About Baipan Bhari Deva

Baipan Bhari Deva is the story of six estranged sisters who are forced to come together for a Managalaguar competition. Can they overcome their past and face their struggles?

Where To Watch Baipan Bhari Deva

You can watch Baipan Bhari Deva at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva records higher 2nd Friday than 1st at box office; Saturday trends extraordinary