Baipan Bhari Deva 2nd Saturday Box Office: Marathi drama grows by staggering 140 percent; Netts Rs 5 crores
Marathi dramedy Baipan Bhari Deva is having an unbelievable theatrical run in Maharashtra. The film will outgross first week box office numbers in second weekend itself.
Baipan Bhari Deva is an all time blockbuster for the Marathi Film Industry.
Baipan Bhari Deva will collect more in second weekend than first week.
Marathi dramedy Baipan Bhari Deva, based on a story of 6 sisters and their reconciliation through a local competition is creating history at the Marathi Box Office. The film had modest beginnings on its first day at the box office but since then, there has not been a single day where the film has netted less than what it did on its first day. What's more interesting is that the film's second weekend collections are going to be higher than the first week numbers. With local competition in the form of Satyaprem Ki Katha and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny weakening and Insidious 5 not being a threat either, Baipan Bhari Deva has only gone from strength to strength.
Baipan Bhari Deva Collects Unprecedented Rs 5 Crore Nett On Its Second Saturday At The Marathi Box Office
Baipan Bhari Deva recorded the biggest day of its run on day 9 as it collected a staggering Rs 5 crores nett. The film is seeing a historic trend and the biggest day for the film is still to come. Based on the second Sunday advances of Baipan Bhari Deva, the film is all ready to outgross the numbers that it has managed on second Saturday. By the end of the second weekend, the collections will be well over Rs 20 crores and maybe even Rs 25 crores. With a trend of this sort, it is tough to predict where the film will land in its full run. It has a shot at the outgrossing Ved but a lot will depend on how it does once it loses screens to Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.
The day-wise nett India collections of Baipan Bhari Deva are as follows:-
- Friday: Rs 90 lakhs
- Saturday: Rs 2.13 crores
- Sunday: Rs 2.97 crores
- Monday: Rs 91 lakhs
- Tuesday: Rs 1.37 crores
- Wednesday: Rs 1.72 crores
- Thursday: Rs 1.50 crores
- Second Friday: Rs 2.10 crores
- Second Saturday: Rs 5 crores
Total = Rs 18.60 crores nett in 9 days
About Baipan Bhari Deva
Baipan Bhari Deva is the story of six estranged sisters who are forced to come together for a Managalaguar competition. Can they overcome their past and face their struggles?
