Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34 fails to take off on the opening day

Runway 34 starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet and Boman Irani had a shockingly low opening day at the box office which surprised everyone in the trade circles. The film has a niche clientele but with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, the film was expected to take some sort of a start before the word of mouth kicked in. Sadly for the film, the opening is the lowest for an Ajay Devgn starrer in around 12 years.

Runway 34 had an opening day of Rs. 3 cr nett and the film is required to multiply over the weekend and then remain steady to cash on the Eid holidays and have some sort of a chance. The film had a competitor in the form of Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 but that film has not been able to put on a show at the box office as either.

The thriller genre has always had a limited audience and after Covid-19, that audience has gone down further. The last few months have indicated what the audience is interested to watch and what it isn’t and the filmmakers must take note of the same for better commercial gains.



