Fighter Box Office Week 1: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone starrer netts Rs 134 crores in India

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and plenty others, netted slightly over Rs 134 crores in its conventional first week in India with day 7 adding around Rs 6.15 crores. Fighter enjoyed a reasonable extended first weekend with it performing particularly well on Republic Day. However, it could not register the strong Saturday and Sunday which could put it in a commanding position. The drop on Monday was huge, taking the film to a point of no redemption.

Fighter Has Netted Around Rs 134 Crores In Its First 7 Days At The Indian Box Office

Fighter did consolidate over the weekdays with very minimal drops on Tuesday and Wednesday but the damage on Monday was so severe that it has now become all about survival. The Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone film is heading towards an extended week one number of just around Rs 140 crores. Considering the budget and other logistics, the aerial actioner was required to nett Rs 200 crores over the extended first week, the very least, to make a case.

Fighter Is Doing Well Internationally With A Gross Of Over 8 Million Dollars In 7 Days

Fighter has done well internationally. It's 7 day cumulative nett has surpassed 8 million dollars and is steadily heading towards the 10 million dollar mark. In its lifetime, it can even clock 12 million dollars and this is without a release in the Middle East which cost it around 2 million dollars if not more. The last notable milestone of Fighter can be of it hitting Rs 300 crores worldwide. While this number is not encouraging economically, it does show that it was able to bring a considerable chunk of people to theatres when most films these days have failed to do that.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Fighter In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 23 crores 2 Rs 38.50 crores 3 Rs 26 crores 4 Rs 27 crores 5 Rs 7.25 crores 6 Rs 6.50 crores 7 Rs 6.15 crores Total Rs 134.40 crores nett in 7 days

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. Minni (Deepika Padukone) is a helicopter pilot part of Patty's team who has her own battles to fight. Rocky (Anil Kapoor) is the CEO of the special team Air Dragons.

