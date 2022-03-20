Box Office: Bachchhan Paandey slips down to Rs 11.15 crore; Shows sign of turbulent future

Sajid Nandiadwala’s Bachchhan Paandey starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon and directed by Farhad Samji released in theatres on 18th March. The film had to settle as the second most preferred choice among moviegoers on its first Saturday while The Kashmir Files remained the first choice on its second Saturday.



Bachchhan Paandey has earned an estimated Rs. 11.15 cr on its first Saturday after collecting Rs. 12.35 cr on its first day which also coincided with Holi. The 2 day cumulative total of the film is Rs. 23.50 cr nett and the film is expected to add another roughly Rs. 13 cr on its first Sunday to pack a weekend cume of around Rs. 37 cr nett. If one was asked to predict the weekend collections of Bachchhan Paandey a week back, every estimate would have been in the north of Rs. 60 cr. But box office has a tendency to surprise and this is just another day in which it surprised.



The Kashmir Files retained a good chunk of screens in its second week which one would have ideally not expected from a film like Kashmir Files which already caters to a niche set of audiences, when it released. But more than that, Bachchhan Paandey has not really got going in the screens it has got. In all probability, the film had to grow on Saturday but it instead saw a fall in the numbers. The fall on Saturday indicates a turbulent future ahead for the film since weekend was all it had to score big. The film locks horns with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR next week and with The Kashmir Files already performing exceedingly well in the screens it has got, it is more or less curtains for the film after the weekend with weekdays expected to show significant drops.



An optimistic estimate would be to expect the film to cross Rs. 70 cr India nett but that again depends on the hold on weekdays.



What are your thoughts on the numbers of Bachchhan Paandey and what do you think is the reason for its underperformance?

Also read: Kriti Sanon opens up on how she approached her character in Bachchhan Paandey