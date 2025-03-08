Akshay Kumar-led Kesari Chapter 2 is a ‘good movie,’ says Ram Madhvani on its premise being similar to The Waking of a Nation

Ram Madhvani’s show The Waking of a Nation recently started streaming on OTT. Featuring Taaruk Raina and Nikita Dutta, it dives into the conspiracy behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2 also explores this chapter of Indian history. Madhvani recently opened up about the similar premise and shared that he was told by other people that the Akshay Kumar starrer is a ‘good movie.’

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ram Madhvani talked about The Waking of a Nation and Kesari Chapter 2 having similar plots. He said that he had been aware about it for four years that Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan are doing such a movie with Dharma Productions. He mentioned that he knew the film was a courtroom drama set in London.

The filmmaker further shared, “In a way, it’s not similar but it is about Jallianwala Bagh. I am told it’s a good movie. I am told by people who have seen it.”

Ram Madhvani also extended best wishes to Kesari Chapter 2. He called it a ‘miracle’ to be able to do work and showcase it. He stated that he genuinely hoped that the film is a success. Madhvani added that he was rooting for the team.

Kesari Chapter 2 is a movie based on lawyer C. Sankaran Nair. It was officially announced asn an untitled film in 2024. The announcement note read, “THE UNTITLED FILM ON the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India's top barrister C. SANKARAN NAIR to fight an unprecedented battle against the British Empire.”

The Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan starrer is backed by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. As per reports, the full title is Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh. The film is expected to release in cinemas on April 18, 2025.

Meanwhile, The Waking of a Nation can be watched on Sony LIV. Alongside Taaruk Raina and Nikita Dutta, the cast includes Sahil Mehta, Bhawsheel Singh Sahni, Alexander West, and Paul McEwan.