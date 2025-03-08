Akshay Kumar-led Kesari Chapter 2 is a ‘good movie,’ says Ram Madhvani on its premise being similar to The Waking of a Nation

The Waking of a Nation director Ram Madhvani recently opened up about Akshay Kumar starrer movie Kesari Chapter 2's premise being similar to his show.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on Mar 08, 2025
Akshay Kumar-led Kesari Chapter 2 is a ‘good movie,’ says Ram Madhvani on its premise being similar to The Waking of a Nation
Ram Madhvani on Kesari Chapter 2 and The Waking of a Nation (Pic Courtesy: Akshay Kumar, Ram Madhvani Instagram)

Ram Madhvani’s show The Waking of a Nation recently started streaming on OTT. Featuring Taaruk Raina and Nikita Dutta, it dives into the conspiracy behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2 also explores this chapter of Indian history. Madhvani recently opened up about the similar premise and shared that he was told by other people that the Akshay Kumar starrer is a ‘good movie.’

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ram Madhvani talked about The Waking of a Nation and Kesari Chapter 2 having similar plots. He said that he had been aware about it for four years that Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan are doing such a movie with Dharma Productions. He mentioned that he knew the film was a courtroom drama set in London.

The filmmaker further shared, “In a way, it’s not similar but it is about Jallianwala Bagh. I am told it’s a good movie. I am told by people who have seen it.”

Ram Madhvani also extended best wishes to Kesari Chapter 2. He called it a ‘miracle’ to be able to do work and showcase it. He stated that he genuinely hoped that the film is a success. Madhvani added that he was rooting for the team.

Kesari Chapter 2 is a movie based on lawyer C. Sankaran Nair. It was officially announced asn an untitled film in 2024. The announcement note read, “THE UNTITLED FILM ON the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India's top barrister C. SANKARAN NAIR to fight an unprecedented battle against the British Empire.”

The Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan starrer is backed by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. As per reports, the full title is Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh. The film is expected to release in cinemas on April 18, 2025.

Meanwhile, The Waking of a Nation can be watched on Sony LIV. Alongside Taaruk Raina and Nikita Dutta, the cast includes Sahil Mehta, Bhawsheel Singh Sahni, Alexander West, and Paul McEwan.

Credits: Bollywood Hungama
