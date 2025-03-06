Katrina Kaif reveals how husband Vicky Kaushal's ‘unconditional love’ makes her ‘feel better’: ‘He gives me a lot of…’

Bollywood's beloved duo, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, continue to set major relationship goals. Married for over four years, their bond remains strong and inspiring. Recently, the actress shared how Vicky’s unwavering love and constant appreciation always uplift her, making her feel cherished and valued.

In a conversation with Vogue India, Katrina Kaif opened up about the role of fitness in her self-care routine. She expressed that staying active with yoga and cardio helps her feel good both physically and mentally.

While she believes in taking charge of her own well-being, she sweetly admitted that her husband, Vicky Kaushal, is an exception. The Tiger 3 actress added, "He gives me a lot of love and appreciation. I think that’s an important aspect of learning—to accept or understand unconditional love."

When asked what advice she would give to her 13-year-old self, Katrina Kaif shared an insightful perspective. Instead of offering guidance, she reflected on what she could learn from her younger self.

She recalled stepping into the industry at 18, with no connections, yet full of belief and innocence. What stood out the most was her lack of fear, she wasn’t weighed down by doubts or judgments. That fearless mindset, she admitted, is something she would love to reclaim from her younger self.

After maintaining a private relationship, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a beautiful and intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Katrina’s next film remains under wraps, she has been actively working on her beauty brand and other ventures. Recently, she thrilled fans by announcing the re-release of Namastey London.

Sharing a video on Instagram Stories, the actress revealed that the beloved film will return to theaters this Holi, on March 14. She expressed her excitement, writing, “Get ready to relive the magic—unforgettable songs and timeless romance all over again.”

Additionally, producer Ritesh Sidhwani and director Zoya Akhtar recently confirmed that Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara will also be re-released in cinemas, followed by Dil Chahta Hai.

