Box Office: Brahmastra, Chup, Avatar, Dhokha pull 15 lakh viewers to national chains on Cinema Day

23rd September was celebrated as the National Cinema Day on the call of Multiplex Association of India (MAI), in which more than 4000 screens across the country participated, including cinema chains like PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, Miraj, City Pride, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K, Movie Max and many others. Due to state regulations with respect to cinema ticket pricing, South Indian states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala weren't able to participate in the celebrations.

Thanks to heavily discounted ticket rates of Rs. 75, nearly 15 lakh moviegoers visited India's 3 biggest movie chains - PVR, INOX and Cinepolis on National Cinema Day, making it the highest attended single day in the history of the national chains. Previously 2nd October 2019 was the biggest single day for these chains. According to the Multiplex association of India (MAI) , an estimated 65 lakh viewers visited their local cinema today. That would make it the second highest single day of the year in terms of admissions at the Indian box office, just behind April 14, 2022.

The top performing title of the day was Brahmastra, which on its fifteenth day of release, netted nearly Rs. 10 crores approx. It was followed by Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary starrer Chup, which opened to Rs. 2.75 crores approximately. Avatar (re-release) and Dhokha: Round D Corner were the next two with Rs. 2.50 crores and Rs. 1.50 crores respectively. Based on the week on week trend, Brahmastra would have netted not more than Rs. 4 crores on its third Friday. The National Cinema Day has boosted its numbers by more than 250 percent while the footfalls are more like 10 times of what they would ideally have been. About Chup and Dhokha, these films were not really expected to do much business but their collections and footfalls were boosted significantly because of subsidised ticket rates. It will be interesting to study where the films go from here, with ticket rates back to normal.

The weekend trend will indicate the way forward for cinema owners since it is assured that the audience is willing to visit theatres provided the rates are kept in check. For the theatre owners, a cap of Rs. 75 is unsustainable and a middle ground must be reached so that everyone in the value chain can benefit from it.

