Box Office: Brahmastra (Day 15) is competing with opening day advance booking of KGF 2 & Bahubali 2

As of Wednesday, at 7 pm, Brahmastra has sold around 4 lakh 10 thousand tickets at the three national chains – PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. To put things into perspective, the overall opening day on the admit front of Brahmastra in the three chains was 3.02 Lakh, and the advance of the film for Day 15 with one day still remaining is 4.10 Lakh. By Thursday midnight, Brahmastra will sell at-least 5 lakhs plus tickets in the three chains and has the shot of clocking 6 lakh number too, if the capacity is there.

Brahmastra is making the most of the national cinema day celebrations for September 23 as the tickets are selling faster than hot pancakes. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film directed by Ayan Mukerji has put up record numbers in the advance bookings at the three national chains, competing with the record openers like the recently released, KGF 2 fronted by Yash, and the SS Rajamouli-directed Bahubali 2. Brahmastra has already outdone itself on day 15 with regards to the opening day advance, and with a day still left for the big Friday, the numbers are growing from strength to strength.

The third Friday is more like a re-release for Brahmastra, as the exhibitors across the country have started to open bookings for shows as early as 6 am following the unheard demand in the audience. September 23 will be a historic day for Indian cinema with tickets priced at Rs 75 and holds a chance of changing the syntax of the business dynamics for the Hindi Film Industry. On Friday, Brahmastra might set two records – biggest third Friday of all time, biggest ever footfalls for a third Friday and biggest single day footfall for a Hindi film (if capacity permits). It will also be the highest day on the footfall front for the film since it’s release on September 9.

This is nothing but historic and a phenomenon not seen before in the Indian Film Industry. This biz of Brahmastra on Day 15 competing with the epic blockbusters like KGF 2 and Bahubali 2 on the footfall front is an achievement in itself. For those unaware, Bahubali 2 had sold 6.50 lakh tickets in the three chains at the midnight of release whereas KGF 2 had sold 5.15 lakh tickets in the aforementioned properties.

To note, while the footfalls are matching in advance bookings, the collections are lot lower since the tickets are priced at Rs 75 only.

Top 10 Advance Booking of ALL TIME at the three chains (Tickets Sold)

Bahubali 2: 6.50 Lakh

KGF 2: 5.15 Lakh

Brahmastra (Day 15): 4.10 Lakh (1 Day To Go)

War: 4.05 Lakh

PRDP: 3.40 Lakh

TOH: 3.35 Lakh

Bharat: 3.15 Lakh

Sultan: 3.12 Lakh

Dangal: 3.05 Lakh

Brahmastra (Day 1): 3.02 Lakh

