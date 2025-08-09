Coolie North America Premiere Advance Bookings: Rajinikanth led crime-actioner crosses RECORD USD 1.6 million, 5 days before release

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth is really turning it on at the North America box office, and the movie is still 5 days away from release. The movie is challenging the biggest Indian movies like Kalki 2898AD, RRR and Baahubali 2, in this lucrative international market for Rajinikanth movies.

Coolie Crosses USD 1.6 Million At The North America Box Office, 5 Days Before Release

Based on the tracking data provided by 'Venky Box Office', Coolie has crossed USD 1.6 million in North America. The total tickets sold for the movie has crossed 60,000. As you read this, Coolie may have crossed the USD 1.7 million mark in North America for the premieres alone. Coolie's premiere collections shall be over 2.5 million and combined with the opening day, it could be USD 3 million or more. This is despite releasing alongside a giant film like War 2. If the film gets a good theatrical reception, it will not just emerge as the highest grossing Kollywood film in North America, but it will also breach the USD 10 million mark.

The Global Day 1 Collections Of Coolie Can Be The Highest For A Kollywood Movie

The day 1 global collections of Coolie shall be well over Rs 100 crore. Early tracking suggests a day 1 of around Rs 135-150 crore gross. These are simply terrific numbers. Superstar Rajinikanth, at the age of 74, is showing that he can not just pull crowds to theatres, but he can create a global frenzy. This is his 50th year in films and Lokesh Kanagaraj has made sure that the golden jubilee celebrations are memorable.

Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj Are Booked And Busy

Superstar Rajinikanth is already shooting for his next, Jailer 2. He is making sure to give his fans, atleast one movie every year to enjoy in theatres. Most films are big screen spectacles that will flaunt his aura. No competition currently is looking big enough for the legend. To lead over a film as big as War 2 for the opening weekend, is no small feat.

