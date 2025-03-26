Box Office: Could Ne Zha 2 dubbed in Hindi be one of the highest grossing animated movies in India?

The recent animated franchise blockbuster Ne Zha 2 hit the theatres in China on 29 March. The film became one of the highest grossing movies ever at the worldwide box office and is currently enjoying its nearly 2 months long theatre run, a rare feat for any film from around the world.

As per recent development for the film, Ne Zha 2 is set to make its official theatrical release in India on 24th April along with being dubbed in Hindi. Can the film see a theatrical success in the Indian market just like how it performed in other overseas territories? Let’s take a look at the top 3 highest grossing animated films of all time in India to know where Ne Zha 2 would stand.

1. Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse

The current highest grossing animated film in India is Marvel’s blockbuster Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse. This 2023 film was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, and ended up collecting Rs 56.30 crores India nett.

2. Incredibles 2

Pixar’s 2018 release Incredibles 2 is the second highest grossing animated film of all time in India. The film was directed by Brad Bird and collected Rs 54.50 crores India nett at the box office. It was the sequel to the hugely popular Incredibles released in 2024.

3. Frozen 2

Disney’s popular animated musical fantasy Frozen 2 is the 3rd highest grossing animated film of all time in India. The film was a sequel to the cult classic Frozen, both installments helmed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The film collected Rs 54 crores India nett.

4. Inside Out 2

Another Pixar film, Inside Out 2, joins the list as the 4th highest grossing animated film ever in India. This coming-of-age film hit the theatres in 2024, directed by Kelsey Mann. This popular Inside Out sequel collected Rs 35.5 crores India nett.

Name India Nett Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse Rs 56.30 crores Incredibles 2 Rs 54.50 crore Frozen 2 Rs 54 crore Inside Out 2 Rs 35.5 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.