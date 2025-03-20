Box Office: Encanto 2 is potentially in the works; Tracking the theatrical triumph of the first installment

John Leguizamo, who voiced Bruno in Disney’s Encanto, recently spoke to People and said he is as hyped about a sequel as the fans. The actor shared that though Disney has not confirmed a Part Two to the 2021 offering yet, his sources within the studio say they are trying to come up with a storyline.

For those unversed, Encanto, which featured songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, debuted in theaters on November 24, 2021. The film is a magical tale about the extraordinary Madrigal family, who live in the secluded mountains of Colombia in an enchanted house called Encanto. The spells of the home have blessed every family member with special and unique powers, ranging from super strength to speaking with animals and healing. One member of the family, though, Mirabel (voiced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz), happens to be an ordinary. When she discovers the magic surrounding Encanto is in danger, she finds she might be her clan’s only hope.

The film also includes the voices of María Cecilia Botero, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Jessica Darrow, Carolina Gaitán, Rhenzy Feliz, Wilmer Valderrama, and Mauro Castillo.

We Don’t Talk About Bruno, the song from the movie, became the highest-charting Disney song since 1995 after reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track outperformed 2013’s Frozen and its massive hit Let It Go, which peaked at No. 5 on the said list.

Advertisement

Here’s the box office performance of the iconic offering:

The film grossed USD 261 million worldwide, out of which USD 96 million came from the domestic market and USD 165 million from international territories.

The People interview wasn’t the first time an Encanto sequel was discussed. Jared Bush, who directed the production alongside Byron Howard and also contributed to the film as a scriptwriter, previously spoke about the possibility of the entry becoming a franchise, saying he hopes that one day the dream will come true.

Beatriz also expressed hope of working with the Encanto cast again via The Wrap.

Encanto is available for streaming on Disney+.

Meanwhile, the Mouse House is debuting a highly anticipated Snow White remake in theaters tomorrow. Starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, the film is looking to have the biggest opening weekend of the year for Hollywood, grossing USD 50 million plus domestically and about the same amount internationally for a worldwide debut weekend gross of USD 100 million plus.

Advertisement

Are you planning on catching it in cinemas? Do let us know!