Box Office: Jawan emerges Blockbuster number 13 for Shah Rukh Khan; SRK marks a historic return to theatres

Shah Rukh Khan is one of India's most celebrated actors. With a career spanning across 4 decades, the actor has been a part of many memorable and most importantly commercially successful films. In his 32 year long movie career, SRK has given 13 blockbusters, the newest entrant to the list being Jawan. Jawan is not just a blockbuster but a film that is heading towards creating history. In its first 3 days alone, the SRK-Atlee film has grossed over Rs 380 crores and with the all important Sunday still to come, it will be comfortably doing over Rs 500 crores gross worldwide in 4 days.

Shah Rukh Khan Is Having A Historic 2023 At The Box Office And He Still Has A Film Up His Sleeve, In The Form Of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan started the year with a bang with Pathaan. It emerged as the first Indian film to do a business of over Rs 1000 crores worldwide, for the Hindi version. Jawan looks to not just match it but go one up on the January all time blockbuster. The collections are historic all across the board. SRK has made an unprecedented return to the silver screens and he has just only started. His most awaited film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is all set to release in Christmas this year and if that film clicks with the audiences, Shah Rukh Khan can become the only Indian actor to gross over Rs 3000 crores worldwide, in a single year, with films produced in India. Pathaan and Jawan have proved the actor's longevity to woo audiences and the phenomenon of Shah Rukh Khan only looks to strengthen in the times to come.

Here Is The List Of Shah Rukh Khan's Blockbuster And All Time Blockbuster Films Domestically

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Pathaan

Jawan

Karan Arjun

Dil To Pagal Hai

Mohabbatein

Chennai Express

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Om Shanti Om

Darr

Baazigar

Watch the Jawan Trailer:

About Jawan

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

