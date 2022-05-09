Box Office: KGF Chapter 2 hits $25 million Overseas; Bumper collections in Middle East during Eid

KGF Chapter 2 race past $25 million internationally, with a total of $25.65 million (Rs. 195 crores) approx outside India through 8th May. In its fourth weekend, the Yash starrer added $0.50 million to its total. The movie needs another half a million or so to reach the Rs. 200 crores mark which is doable if it hangs around. The worldwide box office take of the movie stands at Rs. 1148 crores including Rs. 953 crores in India.

There was a big surge in business for the movie during the Eid holidays in the Middle East, as the total box office in the region stands at $7.50 million, overtaking North America as the best market for the film. UAE is where the most money comes from in the Gulf with $4.85 million approx in the country while another $2.65 million in the rest of GCC including $600K in Saudi Arabia. Other overperformers are Malaysia, Nepal, Canada and Australia. In the last three, KGF 2 is among the top three Indian movies in the market while in Malaysia it is among the top four.

The language-wise split for the overseas box office of the movie, the Hindi version leads with $11 million, followed by $6 million in Tamil and $4.75 million in Telugu.

The overseas box office territorial breakdown for KGF Chapter 2 is as follows:

USA/CAN - $7.27 million

UAE - $4.85 million

GCC - $2.65 million

Australia - $2.52 million

New Zealand - $0.42 million

Malaysia - $2.60 million

Singapore - $0.90 million

Nepal - $0.90 million

Rest of Asia - $0.65 million

UK - $1.40 million

Europe and Africa - $1.50 million