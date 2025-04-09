Box Office: Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana rakes in Rs 65 lakh in Day 1 advance sales ahead of showdown

The youthful performer Naslen K. Gafoor shot to national stardom with the 2024 romantic runaway hit Premalu. The sports-action-comedy Alappuzha Gymkhana will put him to the test at the box office once more. The Khalid Rahman directorial is off to a great start, with an incredible Rs 65 lakh in advance bookings for day one across 603 screenings in Kerala alone. That is a big statement ahead of a competitive release weekend at the Malayalam Box Office.

Advertisement

Naslen's journey has been a true cinematic experience. With a clumsy cameo in Thanneer Mathan Dinangal (2019), he made his debut in the Malayalam film industry, but Premalu made a stunning comeback. Naslen captured the hearts of Malayalam and Telugu-speaking viewers as Sachin Santhosh, a charmingly awkward child navigating heartbreak and surprising love. A rare accomplishment in today's fast-paced film industry, the film's unique plot, endearing acting, and pan-India appeal made it a slow-burning sensation that finally brought in Rs 131.18 crore worldwide and ran in theaters for more than two months.

Naslen’s rise to stardom is no fluke but Alappuzha Gymkhana is shaping up to be the real test. After the thunderous success of Premalu at both the Kerala and Telugu box offices, expectations are sky-high and this latest film seems ready to meet the moment. Set against the vibrant coastal Kerala backdrop, it brings together college banter, a sports drama, and a flavor of mischief that speaks directly to the Gen Z audience. With Khalid Rahman helming the movie, known for his grounded storytelling and pulse on youth culture, there’s a sense that something fresh and rooted is on its way. The energy surrounding the film isn’t just hype but real anticipation.

Advertisement

However, Naslen isn’t sailing into a smooth weekend. April 10 marks a high-stakes box office clash in Mollywood, with biggies like Mammootty’s gritty thriller Bazooka, the edgy dark comedy Maranamass featuring Basil Joseph, and Ajith's Good Bad Ugly all vying for attention. It’s a heavyweight showdown, but with Rs 65 lakhs already banked before release, Alappuzha Gymkhana has thrown the first punch and it’s landed hard.

As fans rush to theaters, one thing is clear: Naslen is no longer just a breakout star, but he’s fast becoming the next big name to watch in Malayalam cinema. We have to see how much he will live up to these expectations.

ALSO READ: Good Bad Ugly Box Office Update: Ajith Kumar’s film celebrates LARGEST release ever for a Tamil movie