Box Office: Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp and Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada lock horns for a battle royale

As we are all aware, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon led Shehzada was scheduled to release on the 10th of February, coinciding with the Valentine's day weekend. The trailer of the film was well received and so were the couple of songs that came after it. Post the release of the box office giant, Pathaan , the makers of Shehzada postponed their film by a week, to help them negotiate better screen-sharing deals. Shehzada will now be locking horns with Marvel's much awaited film Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania , scheduled to release in India on the 17th of February.

Marvel's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Is Expected To Open Well

Marvel films are generally minimum guarantee films for exhibitors in India as they have a loyal and dedicated fanbase. Marvel rules the list of the biggest Hollywood openers in India as well as the highest grossing Hollywood films, having an 80 percent presence in the top 5 list of both these categories. Post pandemic, Marvel Studios has given three massive box office hits in India, in the form of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Thor: Love And Thunder, apart from the successful film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. They generally find it tough to introduce a new IP in India but have had a cent percent track record for established superhero franchises. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a film from an established Marvel IP and it is expected to take a solid opening in the vicinity of Rs. 10 cr nett. The strong ecosystem that Marvel Studios has built over the years is reaping them great dividends as every film associated with Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting that added push which films outside it, don't generally get.

Shehzada Rides On Kartik Aaryan's Able Shoulders

Shehzada has Kartik Aaryan coming back to the big screen after a very successful film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and it is expected to do well, considering that the assets of the film have been well received. It is a youthful and playful film with the right balance of action, comedy, romance and drama. It has been long since a Bollywood film has catered to the masses the way this film is trying to cater. Despite the shifting of the film by a week to clash with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it has enough going its way to secure a strong theatrical run. Both films cater to different section of audiences. While the Marvel biggie is targetting its established loyal fanbase, Shehzada is targetting the masses, family audiences and ofcourse Kartik Aaryan's own fans, that have been by his side, through the years.

It will be exciting to see how both films perform theatrically. There is enough exhibition for both films and it is now upto the two films, to take the box office reign of 2023, forward. It is too early to comment on which film can open bigger. Once the advance bookings for both films begin, there will be more clarity. If Shehzada performs well despite a couple of factors affecting it, it will make the actor an even more bankable star. You can watch both Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, at a theatre near you, from the 17th of February, 2023.