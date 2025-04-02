Box Office: Mohanlal's Empuraan Day 6 surpasses Day 2 in Kerala with Rs 8.5 crore Collection

Most films start with a grand opening, only to see a major dip in collections from the second day onward. Typically, the second-day earnings drop to nearly one-third of the opening day numbers. However, Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan is proving to be an exception this year, as the Malayalam blockbuster is making history, and the Day 6 collection is a proof of that.

With Mohanlal’s stellar performance and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s sharp direction grabbing eyeballs, Empuraan has captured the attention of moviegoers. Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film started its Kerala run with a staggering ₹14.05 crore on Opening Day. While the second day saw ₹8.5 crore, what’s surprising is how the collections have not only remained stable but have also picked up on certain days. And with the release weekend full of holidays, Day 3 went up to ₹9 crore. But on a working Tuesday (Day 6), Empuraan still managed to pull in ₹8.5 crore, thus surprising the trade pundits as well. Such consistency is almost unheard of in the recent times.

Kerala Box Office Collection So Far:

Day Gross Kerala Collection 1 Rs 14.05 crore 2 Rs 8.50 crore 3 Rs 9 crore 4 Rs 11 crore 5 Rs 10.50 crore 6 Rs 8.5 crore Total Rs 63 crore

Given the current trend, Empuraan is well on its way to smashing the all-time record for highest box office earnings in Kerala. It is expected to surpass the lifetime earnings of previous Mollywood blockbusters in the next couple of days.

If this pace continues, Empuraan will easily cross the ₹100 crore mark in Kerala alone by Monday. No Malayalam film has reached this milestone so quickly, making this achievement even more remarkable. With no big releases ahead until April 10th, this weekend is expected to see another surge in collections making the film’s dominance at the box office unstoppable.

The buzz around Empuraan isn’t just about its collections. The movie has received widespread appreciation for its larger-than-life action sequences, intense storytelling, and the perfect blend of mass appeal with stylish execution. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran is walking away with major credits for the same.

