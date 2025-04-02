L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office Trends Day 7: Mohanlal’s Eid release continues SOLID run; all set for another BANGER day
Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan continues its dream run at the box office. Details inside.
L2 Empuraan, starring Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal, is making waves at the box office these days. The movie turned out to be the perfect festive entertainer among all the Eid 2025 releases.
L2 Empuraan all set for another BANGER day; eyes Rs 7 crore
Jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemad and Lyca Productions, L2 Empuraan is registering a solid occupancy today on Day 7. The movie has already grossed over Rs 4.50 crore as of 5 PM today. The evening and night shows are expected to see better occupancy, which suggests Day 7 to wrap around Rs 6.50 crore to Rs 7 crore at the Kerala box office.
For the unversed, the Mohanlal starrer has already grossed around Rs 63 crore by the end of its 6th day of release. If the movie manages to hit the higher side of the above-mentioned figure, its week 1 cume will touch the Rs 70 crore mark.
If it continues to maintain such a box office graph for a couple of weeks, Empuraan will make history by becoming the first Malayalam movie to hit the Rs 100 crore gross in Kerala alone. Globally, the movie has crossed the Rs 225 crore mark and is now heading to emerge as the All-Time Biggest grosser from Malayalam cinema.
L2 Empuraan re-censor version in cinemas now
Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan's original version has undergone 24 additional cuts after the controversy around the movie snowballed into a huge debate. The re-edited version of the film, certified by the regional officer of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is now playing in theatres.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Sikandar Overseas Box Office: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna movie grosses Rs 40 crore in first 3 days; heading towards Rs 50 crore mark