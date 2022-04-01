Box Office: RRR tops $20 million Internationally in First week, Global total rises to Rs. 680 crores

S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR earned $20.30 million (Rs. 155 crores) approx internationally through Wednesday. After a $16 million opening weekend , the film added another $4 million to its total in the weekdays. This put together with Rs. 527 crores in India , the worldwide total now boasts Rs. 682 crores, making the film sixth-biggest Indian movie of all time, overtaking 2.0 (Rs. 666 crores). There are now five movies ahead of RRR in the list and it will be going over PK, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan but Dangal and Baahubali 2 are out of reach. Unless the business crashes heavily in the coming weeks, it is almost locked to top Rs. 1000 crores worldwide, may reach Rs. 1100 crores if holds are strong.

To date, Eighteen Indian movies have grossed over $20 million outside India, excluding China biz the number will be twelve but only two have earned that much in their first week, the other one being Baahubali 2 which grossed $28 million in its first week. Another $3.5-4 million is expected to come in the second weekend, the total will rise to $24 million for a likely $27-28 million finish.

North America continue to be the top play internationally, with $11 million in the vault so far followed by the Middle East at $3.30 million. Australia is also strong with $1.89 million in the market so far while the UK is other one to go over $1 million.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas opening weekend of RRR is as follows:

USA/CAN - $11 million

Australia - $1.89 million

New Zealand - $0.21 million

Middle East - $3.30 million

Nepal - $0.42 million

Sri Lanka - $0.30 million

Malaysia - $0.37 million

Singapore - $0.37 million

United Kingdom - $1.20 million