Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan opens Rs 600 crore nett India club for Bollywood films in just 27 days

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others crossed the mammoth Rs 600 crore nett India mark on its 27th day in India. Around Rs 543.30 crores have come from the Hindi version while around Rs 59 crores have come from the dubbed versions. After the long holiday period, the film did see a noticeable drop in its numbers, but it is still enough to keep it going for another month in theatres. The SRK-Atlee film is an all time blockbuster and the third for the year after Pathaan and Gadar 2.

Jawan Is A Record-Maker; Opens The Rs 600 Crore Club For Bollywood Films At The Indian Box Office

Jawan's collections are tough to put into words. It is the highest grossing Bollywood film in the East and in the South. Going by the trend, Jawan is also likely to emerge as the highest grossing Bollywood film in the Delhi-UP. The numbers of Jawan are brilliant not just in India but internationally too as it has become the second highest grossing Indian film of all time in the first phase of release with a gross total of 45 million dollars so far, only behind Shah Rukh Khan's own, Pathaan, which did a shy less than 50 million dollars.

Jawan Theatrical Share Expected

Shah Rukh Khan's film will be getting a share of over Rs 300 crores from India and another over Rs 160 crores internationally. The total theatrical share is closing in at Rs 500 crores, which is comfortably more than the cost of the film. The revenues from non-theatrical sources along with theatrical profits shall be the amount that SRK and his production company Red Chillies Entertainment make on the film. The amount is well in the north of Rs 300 crores.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 64 crores 2 Rs 47 crores 3 Rs 68 crores 4 Rs 70 crores 5 Rs 29.50 crores 6 Rs 23.50 crores 7 Rs 20.75 crores 8 Rs 17.75 crores 9 Rs 17 crores 10 Rs 29.50 crores 11 Rs 33.50 crores 12 Rs 13.50 crores 13 Rs 12.50 crores 14 Rs 8.50 crores 15 Rs 7.25 crores 16 Rs 7 crores 17 Rs 11.25 crores 18 Rs 13.50 crores 19 Rs 4.75 crores 20 Rs 4.25 crores 21 Rs 4.30 crores 22 Rs 5.50 crores 23 Rs 4.75 crores 24 Rs 8.25 crores 25 Rs 8.75 crores 26 Rs 6.50 crores 27 Rs 2.25 crores (estimates) Total Rs 543.30 crores nett in 27 days in Hindi

With around Rs 59 crores nett more coming dubbed versions, Jawan is officially a Rs 600 crore nett India grosser. The total stands around Rs 602 - 602.50 crores.

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

