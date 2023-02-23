Box Office: Shehzada and Ant-Man underperform in week one; Pathaan on day 31 to start leading both films

Another week has ended and tomorrow marks the beginning of a new week with new releases. Last week was an underwhelming one with two significantly big releases not doing enough business at the box office. Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had high hopes pinned on them but they could only manage a combined business of around Rs 60 crores in 7 days. Going by the trajectory of ticket sales, they would be lucky to do Rs 40 crores a piece. Pathaan maintained an excellent hold in its fourth week and is all set to surpass both the above-mentioned films on a day-on-day basis, starting from Friday.

Shehzada Has A Poor Week One At The Box Office Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon led Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, was a keenly awaited film for many reasons. It marked the return of Kartik Aaryan on the big screens after the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and also brought back the hit pairing of Kartik and Kriti, who previously delivered a memorable film together, Luka Chuppi. Shehzada sadly never really took off despite many pre-release incentives, with low opening day numbers, poor growth over the weekend and a dismal Monday from where there was no looking back. In its first seven days, Shehzada has netted around Rs. 27 crores. Had there been some sort of acceptance for the film, once could have expected a rock-steady second week. Alas, with not much support from the theatre-going audiences, Shehzada is expected to end its theatrical run in the Rs. 35 crore nett range. There is no strong performance internationally either and so the film will end its theatrical run with worldwide collections under Rs 50 crore gross. The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Shehzada Are As Follows:- Day 1 - Rs 5.75 cr Day 2 - Rs. 6.50 cr Day 3 - Rs. 7.50 cr Day 4 - Rs 2.25 cr Day 5 - Rs 1.90 cr Day 6 - Rs 1.65 cr Day 7 - Rs 1.45 cr Total = Rs 27 crores nett Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Doesn't Get Enough Support From MCU Fans Paul Rudd led Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in its first week in India has collected around Rs. 33 crores nett. The film opened well but the hold was very poor as a result of which it has not been able to quadruple its opening day number after week one, something which most films generally achieve over the first 3 days. With more local competition in its second week, it can be said that it will struggle to touch even Rs 40 crores in its lifetime run, to emerge a rare underperformer for Marvel Studios in India. The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Are As Follows:- Day 1 - Rs 8.75 cr Day 2 - Rs 9.25 cr Day 3 - Rs 8 cr Day 4 - Rs 2.20 cr Day 5 - Rs 1.85 cr Day 6 - Rs 1.55 cr Day 7 - Rs 1.30 cr Total = Rs 32.90 crores nett

Pathaan is collecting well at the box office, despite exhausting so much of its potential at the start. The film did around Rs. 14 crores at the box office in its fourth week and these numbers are coming at very subsidised rates for the film, something that shall go on till the end of the film's run. With Hindi nett collections flirting with Rs 500 crores after 4 weeks, it can be said that the film certainly is on course to hunt down Baahubali 2's Hindi version nett total in its eventual run. You can watch Shehzada, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Pathaan at a theatre near you.

