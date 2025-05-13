Box Office: Sinners defies expectations with USD 22M fourth weekend, one of the best ever for R-rated film

Ryan Coogler’s supernatural horror musical Sinners is proving to be a box office powerhouse. In its recently wrapped fourth weekend, the film earned an impressive USD 22 million. It surpassed industry expectations and marked the third-highest fourth weekend ever for an R-rated film. The only R-rated titles to gross more during their respective fourth weekends are Deadpool & Wolverine and American Sniper, which raked in USD 30 million and USD 23.3 million, respectively.

The Mother’s Day Sunday turnout was stronger than Warner Bros. had projected. It contributed to just a 33.5 percent drop from the previous weekend— a remarkably small dip, especially for a horror film. Sinners has now amassed USD 215.3 million at the domestic box office, showcasing phenomenal legs and sustained audience interest.

Directed, written, and produced by Coogler, the film stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as twin brothers who return to their Mississippi Delta hometown in 1932 only to confront a haunting supernatural force. The cast also includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Delroy Lindo, and newcomer Miles Caton.

Critics and audiences alike have lauded Sinners for its atmospheric storytelling, evocative score, and powerful performances. The film blends Southern Gothic horror with emotional drama, offering a unique cinematic experience that is further elevated by eerie musical interludes. Longtime Coogler collaborator Ludwig Göransson deserves credit for the latter element.

Sinners was released theatrically on April 18 following a hotly contested bidding war that saw Warner Bros. Pictures acquire distribution rights. Production began in April 2024 and wrapped in July, with tapings taking place across various Southern locations in the U.S. to capture the period authenticity of the 1930s Deep South.

With a worldwide gross of USD 284 million to date, Sinners has become the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2025 and continues to perform strongly in both domestic and international markets. Its impressive fourth weekend haul further solidifies its status as one of the year’s most unexpected box office success stories.

Analysts believe the film can potentially breach the USD 400 million global mark — but that’s contingent on whether current trends hold and how long Warner Bros. and exhibitors allow the title to enjoy the big-screen experience. Not to forget, the box office is looking at a packed summer ahead, with entries like Mission: Impossible 8, Lilo & Stitch, Final Destination: Bloodline, and more on the way.

