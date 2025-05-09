Box Office: Sinners defies horror norms with theater count expansion in 4th weekend; details

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is defying box office expectations, and exhibitors are here to support it in all the ways they can. It benefits them as well, after all. The horror sensation starring Michael B. Jordan is not only maintaining momentum but expanding it. In an industry where horror films often vanish after two weeks, Sinners is showing its strength with an increase of 155 screens today (Friday), bringing its total to 3,502 screens across the US, its widest release yet.

It’s a rare feat for a scary movie fueled by continued audience interest and strong weekday holds.

On its third Wednesday, Sinners pulled in USD 3.1 million—a 49.2 percent drop from the previous Wednesday. A solid hold considering the oversaturated genre, that figure gives it the fourth-biggest third Wednesday for an R-rated film in history, ahead of Joker and only behind Deadpool & Wolverine, The Passion of the Christ, and Oppenheimer. It also ranks as the third-biggest third Wednesday for an April release, trailing only Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Sinners has now grossed USD 190 million domestically, surpassing A Quiet Place (USD 188M) to become the sixth-highest-grossing horror film of all time in the US. Its global total stands at over USD 247 million, making it the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2025 so far.

Set in 1932 Mississippi, the film follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack, played by Jordan, who return home to rebuild their lives, only to encounter an evil force awaiting them. With a stellar cast including Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo, the film has been praised for blending atmospheric horror with historical and social themes. Ludwig Göransson’s chilling score, which also serves as a narrative backbone, has drawn particular praise.

With the film expected to cross the USD 200 million mark domestically this weekend, box office analysts are now projecting a final US total between USD 250 million and USD 280 million, provided no major competition arrives and Warner Bros. delays the digital release for as long as possible. For now, Sinners is redefining what horror films can achieve.

