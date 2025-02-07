Sky Force Day 15 India Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie gets impacted by new arrivals, Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa, earns Rs 50 lakh

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead roles along with Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar, has slowed down in the third weekend with the arrival of new releases.

Based on India's first airstrike, the aerial action drama jointly directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapoor added Rs 50 lakh to the tally on its 3rd Friday. The total 15-day cume of Sky Force is estimated to be around Rs 104.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Though these numbers are encouraging, it would have been much more satisfying if they were 100% organic. For the uninitiated, the makers of Sky Force used external tactics to pump up the figures in the initial few days by giving heavy offers on ticket prices. Ideally, the lifetime box office collection of Sky Force will be somewhere around Rs 50 crore only.

The Akshay Kumar movie witnessed a significant drop on the third Friday as it is facing new rivals at the box office: Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, Interstellar re-release, and a few other Hindi re-releases. It will be interesting to see if Sky Force can maintain a steady run till the arrival of Chhaava at the box office.

Sky Force's Day-Wise Collections Are As Follows:

Days Box Office Collections Day 1 Rs 13.75 crore Day 2 Rs 23.75 crore Day 3 Rs 26.50 crore Day 4 Rs 7.50 crore Day 5 Rs 5.25 crore Day 6 Rs 5 crore Day 7 Rs 5.25 crore Day 8 Rs 2.75 crore Day 9 Rs 4.25 crore Day 10 Rs 4.75 crore Day 11 Rs 1.50 crore Day 12 Rs 1.35 crore Day 13 Rs 1.25 crore Day 14 Rs 1.15 crore Day 15 Rs 0.50 crore Total Rs 104.50 crore

