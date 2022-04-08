Box Office: SS Rajamouli's RRR has a Huge Rs. 200 crores plus Second Week in India

RRR completed its second week with Rs. 237 crores approx at the Indian box office, taking its total to Rs. 756 crores. Only thirteen films have gone over Rs. 200 crores during their first week in India and here this film has gone over that in its second week. The second week's collections are second to Baahubali 2, which earned Rs. 344 crores in its week two. The drop from the first week is a superb 54 per cent while taking out Friday, the drop was just 48 per cent. The best hold came for the Hindi version at just 43 per cent followed by Tamil Nadu dropping at around 50 per cent. Earlier on Tuesday, the film became second to go over Rs. 700 crores in India and will be topping Rs. 800 crores on Sunday.

The box office collections of RRR at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 519 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 37.50 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 63 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 62 crores

2nd Monday - Rs. 22.50 crores

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 21.50 crores

2nd Wednesday - Rs. 16 crores

2nd Thursday - Rs. 14.50crores

Total - Rs. 756 crores

The trend for the movie was pretty much standard in the second week, unlike the first week which had big drops on weekdays. There was a drop in Telugu states on Wednesday coming from a holiday Tuesday but the business was mostly flat on Thursday. The third week doesn’t offer much competition with only major new releases being Ghani in Telugu and Fantastic Beasts 3 in English. Big competition arrives on April 13/14 from KGF Chapter 2, Beast and Jersey, by then the film should be around Rs. 850 crores and then depending on how it holds against the competition will decide if it goes over Rs. 900 crores or close under that.

The territorial breakdown of RRR at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 141.50 crores (Rs. 87.25 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 55.75 crores (Rs. 42.25 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 144.25 crores (Rs. 90.50 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 341.50 crores (Rs. 220 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 75.50 crores (Rs. 40 crores share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 68 crores (Rs. 34 crores share)

Kerala - Rs. 24 crores (Rs. 10 crores share)

North India - Rs. 247 crores (Rs. 104 crores share)