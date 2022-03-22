Box Office: Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan has a Good Second weekend

Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan held well in its second weekend at the box office, grossing Rs. 8 crores approx. The second-weekend numbers can be termed quite good, but it’s a little too late for a good couple of days to change its fate. The low start of the film is the main culprit here and a slightly better start with this holding power could have seen it end up with respectable numbers. Director Pandiraj helmed movie's domestic box office collections stands at Rs. 47.50 crores approx in eleven days run so far and will cross Rs. 50 crores on Wednesday/Thursday.

The box office collections of Etharkkum Thunindhavan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 39.50 crores (8 days)

2nd Friday - Rs. 1.50 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 2.75 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 3.75 crores

Total - Rs. 47.50 crores

Almost all of the film’s biz is coming from Tamil Nadu now, with Rs. 7-7.25 crores 2nd weekend in the state. The movie’s collection surged big during the weekend in the state, Saturday doubling from Friday and then Sunday jumping another 40 per cent or so. The Sunday collections in the state were Rs. 3.40 crores approx, dropping just around 50 per cent from its first Sunday and that is an Excellent hold for a star movie in the South Indian state.