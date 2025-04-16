Box Office: The Amateur struggles on 1st Monday with USD 1M gross; could recouping USD 60M budget become a task for the title?

20th Century Studios’ The Amateur, starring Rami Malek and Rachel Brosnahan, has found itself struggling at the US box office despite its high-profile cast, action-packed premise, and a decent global weekend debut. Released on April 11, the PG-13 thriller earned a modest USD 1.1 million on its first Monday, registering a sharp drop of 66.9 percent from its Sunday numbers. While it is holding steady in the top half of the box office, it faces a tough climb to recoup its USD 60 million budget, not including marketing costs.

The film’s plot centers on Charlie Heller (Malek), a CIA cryptographer who embarks on a personal, vengeful mission against those responsible for his wife’s death in a terrorist attack. As he hunts down the culprits, he uncovers deeper corruption within the CIA itself.

Directed by James Hawes and based on the 1981 novel by Robert Littell, The Amateur offers a blend of spy action and emotional stakes. The cast, including Laurence Fishburne, Catriona Balfe, and Michael Stuhlbarg, has been praised for their performances, particularly Malek, who portrays a grief-stricken man on a vendetta with utmost sincerity.

Despite these strengths, the film’s reception has been mixed. Critics have argued that the property’s premise is formulaic, with familiar espionage beats that fail to elevate it beyond other action thrillers. While the film provides suspenseful moments, the lack of innovation in its storytelling has left some audiences underwhelmed. With a domestic gross of USD 15.9 million over four days, The Amateur isn't on track to make a significant impact at the box office, especially considering its aforementioned high production cost.

While The Amateur could still find success via streaming platforms, it serves as a reminder that even with star power and a thrilling premise, a hefty price tag and generic execution can spell trouble at the box office.

For now, the film is eyeing a modest cume and a quick exit from theaters as it faces competition from big-banner releases.

Here’s how other recent mid-budget action thrillers performed at the box office: Black Bag grossed USD 629K on its first Monday, Novocaine earned USD 740K at the same point in its run, Den of Thieves 2 raked in USD 1M, similar to Argylle. The Creators and The Beekeepers, meanwhile, pulled in USD 1.2M and USD 2.2M respectively.

