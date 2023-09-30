Box Office Trends: Fukrey 3 shows a good jump of 30 percent; Jawan goes on an overdrive in 4th weekend

The comic caper, Fukrey 3, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is showing a good trend at the box office on Saturday. According to early trends, Fukrey 3 is headed to collect in the vicinity of Rs 10.50 to 11.00 crore on its third day, taking the total collections to Rs 27 crore. For those unaware, the Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, and Pankaj Tripathi-led film opened at Rs 8.50 crore on Thursday, followed by a steady Friday of Rs 7.50 crore.

Fukrey 3 collects Rs 27 crore in 3-days at the box office

The business is good in the metros, with the national multiplex chains contributing 60 percent to the total collections. Fukrey 3 will see another spike in business on Sunday and stay in the double-digit range on Monday too on account of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. The five-day business of the comedy is expected to be in the range of Rs 50 crore and then it will all be on the crucial Tuesday test, which will give us an idea of the lifetime collections.

While the numbers are good enough for Fukrey, they could have been a little better as a day holiday weekend of Rs 60 crore would have assured a Rs 100 crore finish. The film will of course be a hit due to a controlled budget and not-so-strong face value in cast, however, the performance could have been better by about 20 percent.

Jawan hits Rs 525 crore in Hindi at the box office

The Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan is continuing with its historic run at the box office, as the film is seeing a jump of 75 percent on the fourth Saturday. According to early trends, Jawan is looking to collect around Rs 8.00 to 8.50 crore on its 24th Day and will be looking to find a spot among the top fourth weekends of all time. The 24-day total of Jawan stands a little above Rs 526 crore and the film will be looking to score a double-digit on the 25th and 26th day, taking total collections at Rs 545 crore. Jawan is a historic all-time blockbuster and has real chances of hitting Rs 600 crore in Hindi, and this would be determined by the hold in collections from Tuesday.

The collections of Jawan are boasted by Buy One Get One Free offer, and it’s a masterstroke of sorts from SRK and his Red Chillies Team, to combat competition and be the first choice for audience even in the fourth week. The footfalls for Jawan on Saturday were higher than all other films running on the day in Hindi. The Vaccine War is turning out to be a box office failure with 3-day total of around Rs 2.20 crore. If the film jumps on Sunday and Monday, it could hit the Rs 10 crore mark in India by the end of its run. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

