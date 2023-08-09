OMG 2 Box Office Preview: Akshay Kumar starrer runtime, screen count, advance booking & opening day prediction

11 years after Oh My God, Akshay Kumar is all ready for the release of OMG 2 on August 11. The film features him along with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The concept of the film sparked controversy with censor board, however, after all the drama, the OMG 2 team managed to get certified by duly abiding to some modifications. OMG 2 has been certified A – Adults Only, with an approved run time of 2 hours 36 minutes.

OMG 2 is expected to release on 1500 screens in India

The film is being released by Viacom 18 in association with PVR Pictures in India and the theatre booking is still in progress. However, as per industry estimates, OMG 2 is set to release on approximately 1500 screens in India, which is expected to be dynamic and rise if the film faces capacity issues through the weekend. The advances for OMG 2 opened last week and the response has been decent, especially for the genre and restricted rating, in a clash with a juggernaut like Gadar 2.

As of Wednesday, at 4 pm, OMG 2 has sold around 25,000 tickets in the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. It is in a lot better position than the last few Akshay Kumar films, including much bigger ones like Samrat Prithviraj and Ram Setu. The teaser as also the first song did the trick to spike awareness around the film, which has led to better response in advance sales. OMG 2 should be targeting advance booking in the vicinity of 50,000 in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – which is more or less in the vicinity of some films in post pandemic times like Jug Jugg Jeeyo (57,000), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (56,000), Gangubai (56,000), Shamshera (46,000) and bigger than films like Prithviraj (41,000), Ram Setu (39,000), Bholaa (36,000), Raksha Bandhan (35,000), Bhediya (33,000), Cirkus (31,000), and Shehzada (30,000) to name some.

OMG 2 will target an opening in the vicinity of Rs 8 crore

On the opening day front, OMG 2 will be looking to score an opening around the Rs 7.5 crore mark, and then build on from there with weekend growth and hope for its biggest day since release to come on Tuesday, August 15. Rs 8 crore start will put OMG 2 in a reasonable position to build on based on the positive word of mouth and reach a number in the long run that spells success. It would be great if the film somehow manages to push itself closer towards the double-digit number based on jumps in evening and night shows, however, in the present scenario even 8 will be a decent number to start with. With this opening, it’s imperative for OMG 2 to have a positive talk and if the word of mouth is anywhere close to the Oh My God (2012), the team is headed for a great theatrical trend. The franchise has a recall value in the audience, which is leading to ticket sales and it's now all on the content to do the talking.

Another positive for OMG 2 lies in the fact that the bookings are spread through the weekend, which is again an indication of interest in the audience for the film. All eyes on the opening day business now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for box office reporting of OMG 2.

