Captain America 4 India Box Office Day 8: Anthony Mackie’s Film Sees Poor Turnout on 2nd Friday, Nets Rs 80 Lakh to Reach 20 Cr

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World continues its disappointing run at the Indian box office, earning just Rs 80 lakh on its second Friday (Day 8). With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 20 crore, and it is expected to wrap up its theatrical run in the country in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore.

India Box Office Collection So Far:

Day Earnings (Rs Crore) Day 1 4.25 Day 2 4.75 Day 3 4.50 Day 4 1.60 Day 5 1.45 Day 6 1.45 Day 7 1.20 Day 8 0.80 Total 20.00

Despite the popularity of the Captain America franchise, the film has failed to generate strong traction in the Indian market. The lack of extensive marketing, mixed reviews, and stiff competition from other releases have contributed to its lackluster performance.

Unlike previous Marvel blockbusters, the Anthony Mackie starrer did not receive a major promotional push in India, leading to lower audience awareness and anticipation. Word of mouth wasn’t favorable from those who caught the actioner on the big screen, with the film facing criticism for its weak narrative and lack of signature superhero action sequences. The absence of a strong villain was also a point of critique among fans, who felt that by leaving out a hallmark of Marvel’s biggest successes, the studio missed out on delivering high-stakes storytelling.

Competition from the local release Chhaava further diminished Captain America: Brave New World’s prospects. The Vicky Kaushal starrer has emerged as Bollywood’s first superhit of the year with a robust box office performance that is far from over.

Superhero fatigue also played a role in the film’s underperformance, with audiences showing negligible enthusiasm for repetitive accounts in the genre.

Given its diminishing daily collections, Captain America: Brave New World is unlikely to see a major surge in earnings over the coming days. The film is on the verge of settling as one of the weaker Marvel releases in the country.

For the record, the film is performing well in the domestic market and above average in other key international markets. That should help offset its underwhelming performance in India amid shifting audience preferences.