Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon Day 8 India Box Office: Sohum Shah and Adarsh Gourav's movies continue with low run after opening weeks

Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon have been running in theaters for over a week. While the intense thriller is headlined by Sohum Shah, the slice-of-life movie stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and others. Both the movies, which have now entered their second weeks, are managing to sustain amid the strong wave of Chhaava.

Both Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon Maintain Low Run On Day 8

Produced by Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy earned a total collection of Rs 5.7 crore net in India in the opening week. Sohum Shah-starrer has collected Rs 45 lakh net on second Friday, while continuing its consecutive figures for the last three days. Despite the facility of BOGO offer and decision to change its climax, Girish Kohli's directorial hasn't been able to revive itself yet.

Superboys of Malegaon, which is jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Reema Kagti, maintained similar hold at the box office. The inspirational movie collected Rs 3.25 crore net in India in the first week. Adarsh Gourav-starrer added Rs 25 lakh to its earnings on second Friday. After its theatrical run, Reema Kagti's helmer will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Both Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon have been running parallel to Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster movie, Chhaava at the box office.

Listing Down Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon's Box Office Collections So Far:

Days Crazxy Superboys of Malegaon Day 1 Rs 1 crore Rs 50 lakh Day 2 Rs 1.35 crore Rs 70 lakh Day 3 Rs 1.50 crore Rs 75 lakh Day 4 Rs 50 lakh Rs 30 lakh Day 5 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh Day 6 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh Day 7 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh Day 8 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh Total Rs 6.15 crore Rs 3.25 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.