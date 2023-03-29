Box Office: Dasara poised to be Nani's biggest opener till date; Targets a 20 crore start in India

Nani and Keerthy Suresh's next film, Dasara, is making the right buzz prior to its release tomorrow. The advance bookings suggest that it will become Nani's highest opener by a comfortable margin, both in India and internationally. The film presents Nani in a never seen before avatar and that has increased the curiosity for the film among prospective audiences. Upon that, the film has been aggressively promoted across the country, which has helped the film and its prospects, significantly.

The pre-release theatrical business of Dasara is estimated to be around Rs 46 crores. The bifurcation of the pre-biz is down below:-

Nizam - Rs 13 crores

Andhra - Rs 13 crores

Ceeded - Rs 6.5 crores

Karnataka - Rs 2 crores

Tamil Nadu + Kerala - Rs 1.5 crores

North India - Rs 4 crores (valued)

Overseas - Rs 6 crores

Total = Rs 46 crores

Nani's Biggest Hit Currently Is Middle Class Abbayi (MCA)

The pre-biz is the highest for a Nani starrer. Nani's biggest hit is MCA (Middle Class Abbayi), which had a worldwide share of Rs 40 crores back in 2017 and Dasara has to go past it by an atleast 15 percent margin just to breakeven for all. The opening already seems to be a lot more than 15 percent higher than MCA and it is hoped that the trend is just as good so that it becomes the actor's biggest hit.

MCA had an opening day share of Rs 7.6 crores in the Andhra states. It grossed Rs 12 crores in Andhra and Rs 15 crores worldwide.

Dasara Looks To Comfortably Beat MCA On The Opening Day

The opening day expectations for Dasara are higher. Dasara, based on the solid pre-bookings, is expected to earn around Rs 16 crores gross from its home state, to give it a first day share of Rs 10 crores. The rest of India is expected to add Rs 4 crores gross, for an India gross total of Rs 20 crores. Another Rs 5 crores gross is expected to come from international markets. This brings the first day worldwide gross expectations to be around Rs 25 crores. If the reports are good, the extended weekend will ensure that the film emerges a theatrically safe venture.

It is needless to say that Dasara will be the biggest Indian film to release tomorrow. Bholaa is trailing and is currently the second most anticipated film but since Hindi films tend to hold better, same can be expected out of Bholaa.

Are you watching Dasara in theatres tomorrow?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nani explains how his film Dasara is different from Yash and Allu Arjun's KGF, Pushpa