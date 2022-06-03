Don Third week box office collection; Siva Kartikeyan starrer nears 100 crores in India

Tamil college comedy-drama, Don had a very good third week of Rs. 14.50 crores approx, taking its three-weeks total at the Indian box office to Rs. 95 crores. The drop in the third week from the previous week was less than 50 per cent, which is an excellent hold, especially when the weekend hold was around 45 per cent . The weekdays held strongly, with the third Thursday being only 35 per cent down from the second Thursday.

The box office collections in Tamil Nadu for Siva Kartikeyan starrer stand at just under Rs. 80 crores at end of three weeks. The third-week collections in the state were over Rs. 12.50 crores approx, which are only third to KGF 2 (Rs. 16.60 crores) and Viswasam (Rs. 15 crores) in recent years. In the all-time ranking, Baahubali 2 (Rs. 21.90 crores) and most probably Endhiran will be the only other films ahead of it. That makes it the fifth-biggest third week ever in Tamil Nadu for any film. To feature in the all-time weekly rankings is an extraordinary feat and the film is in the company of some of the biggest blockbusters ever in the state.

The box office collections of Don at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 52.25 crores

Week Two - Rs. 28.25 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 1.90 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 3 crores

3rd Sunday - Rs. 3.40 crores

3rd Monday - Rs. 1.70 crores

3rd Tuesday - Rs. 1.65 crores

3rd Wednesday - Rs. 1.50 crores

3rd Thursday - Rs. 1.35 crores

Total - Rs. 95 crores

There will be a bigger drop in collections this week, owing to the release of Vikram, which is off to a huge start today. Don can regain some of the lost screening over the weekend, which shall give big jumps on Saturday and Sunday. The film is Rs. 5 crores short of Rs. 100 crores in India, which is certainly doable. If the film had one more open week, it could have achieved the same this Sunday, but now will have to wait for a week more probably.

The territorial breakdown for the Indian box office collections of Don is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 79.75 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 8.50 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 5.20 crores

Kerala - Rs. 1 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 0.55 crores