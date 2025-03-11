Dragon Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 19: Pradeep Ranganathan’s rom-com storms past Rs 75 crore mark; grosses Rs 1.25 crore on 3rd Tuesday
Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon stormed past the Rs 75 crore mark at the Tamil box office. Deets Inside.
Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, continues its triumphant run at the box office. The much-celebrated romantic comedy recorded another good business day today on the 2nd Tuesday.
Dragon adds Rs 1.25 crore to the tally on the 3rd Monday; Cume crosses the Rs 75 crore mark
Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Dragon added Rs 1.25 crore to the tally on Day 19. The total cume of Dragon stormed past the Rs 75 crore mark at the Tamil box office.
Co-starring Anupama Parameswaran, Kayudu Lohar, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudeva Menon, Dragon will keep luring the audience for a couple of weeks. It is expected to stick to the cinemas until the release of Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran on Eid 2025.
The movie is now set for its Hindi release this weekend. It will be interesting to see how the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer performs against John Abraham's The Diplomat and Sooraj Pancholi Kesari Veer.
Day-wise box office collections of Dragon in Tamil Nadu are as follows:
|Day
|Gross TN Box Office
|1
|Rs 5.75 crore
|2
|Rs 8.85 crore
|3
|Rs 10.40 crore
|4
|Rs 4 crore
|5
|Rs 4 crore
|6
|Rs 4.5 crore
|7
|Rs 3.5 crore
|8
|Rs 4 crore
|9
|Rs 6.50
|10
|Rs 7 crore
|11
|Rs 2.50 crore
|12
|Rs 1.75 crore
|13
|Rs 1.60 crore
|14
|Rs 1.50 crore
|15
|Rs 1.65 crore
|16
|Rs 3 crore
|17
|Rs 2.25 crore
|18
|Rs 1.50 crore
|19
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Total
|Rs 75 crore
Dragon in cinemas
Dragon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Are you looking forward to Dragon? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Box Office: Can Salman Khan's Sikandar be amongst his highest grossing films worldwide?