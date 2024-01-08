Dunki Box Office Collection 3rd Weekend: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani film adds Rs 9 crore; Netts 201 crores

Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and many others, added around Rs 9 crores at the box office in its third weekend, to take the total collections to over Rs 200 crores, precisely Rs 201.50 crores nett. It is Shah Rukh Khan's fourth highest grossing film at the box office in India after Jawan, Pathaan and Chennai Express and his third highest grossing film worldwide after Jawan and Pathaan.

Dunki Is The 4th Highest Grossing Shah Rukh Khan Film In India And Third Highest, Worldwide

Dunki in its lifetime is expected to collect around Rs 210-220 crores depending on how it fares as it faces local competition this week. Merry Christmas and the other Sankranthi/Pongal releases will be taking substantial amount of screens and then there obviously is Fighter, which is one of the most anticipated Hindi films of 2024. The collections of Dunki are good although the film has not matched the giant expectations that one has from a film starring Shah Rukh Khan, that is directed by an ace director like Rajkumar Hirani. It must also be noted that Dunki clashed with Salaar, which curbed its potential a fair deal.

Dunki Has Found A Spot In The Top 10 List Of Highest Grossing Indian Films Of 2023 Worldwide

Dunki crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office over the third weekend and targets a lifetime of around Rs 435-450 crores. It will end up as the 8th or 9th highest grossing Indian film of 2023 depending on where it ends its run. Comparing it with Hindi releases, the Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu film will end up as the 5th or 6th highest grossing Hindi film of 2023.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Dunki Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 28 crores 2 Rs 20 crores 3 Rs 24.50 crores 4 Rs 29 crores 5 Rs 22 crores 6 Rs 9.50 crores 7 Rs 8.50 crores 8 Rs 7.50 crores 9 Rs 6.50 crores 10 Rs 8.50 crores 11 Rs 10.75 crores 12 Rs 8.25 crores 13 Rs 3.75 crores 14 Rs 3 crores 15 Rs 2.75 crores 16 Rs 1.75 crores 17 Rs 3.25 crores 18 Rs 4 crores Total Rs 201.50 crores nett in 18 days

Watch Dunki's Trailer

About Dunki

Four friends from a village in Punjab share a common dream: to go to England. Their problem is that they have neither the visa nor the ticket. A soldier, Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), promises to take them to the land of their dreams.

When And Where To Watch Dunki

Dunki can be watched at a theatre near you, now. The tickets for the film can be purchased at the box office or through online ticketing applications and websites.

