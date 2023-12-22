Dunki box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrers Debuts with USD 2.7M first day Overseas
Globally, the first day box office collections for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki amounted to Rs. 56 crore, with Rs. 34 crore approx coming from the domestic mark of India.
Dunki commenced its international box office journey yesterday, raking in an impressive USD 2.65 million (Rs. 22 crore). This debut stands as the fourth largest opening of the year for a Bollywood film, trailing behind only two other Shah Rukh Khan films, Pathaan and Jawan, with the third spot occupied by Animal. It's noteworthy that both Dunki, just like Pathaan and Jawan is a mid-week release, whereas Animal hit the screens on a Friday, accounting for that, the start of the two is quite similar.
Globally, the first day for Dunki amounted to Rs. 56 crore, with Rs. 34 crore approx coming from the domestic market of India.
The best performance for Dunki came in Australia, where the film opened higher than Jawan, with AUD 425K, taking the third biggest start ever for a Bollywood film in the country. Germany, which is a big Shah Rukh Khan stronghold opened with nearly EUR 100K from just 70 shows.
North America did well with USD 800K, though could have been higher but probably was limited by lesser capacity in some of the key locations due to multiple new releases this week, both from Hollywood and Salaar from India. The Middle East was low with estimates putting the first day at USD 900K Approx, but generally this genre under indexed in the market historically. Also, Thursday is a working day in the biggest territory of the region UAE, with weekend advance looking better.
Based on its start, Dunki is anticipated to garner USD 12-13 million over its four-day weekend. The holiday period starts from Monday and will continue till January first week in most markets. The weekdays shall see big numbers and shall cross the USD 20 million mark in the first week.
The first-day overseas box office collections for Dunki are as follows:
United States - USD 625,000
Canada - USD 175,000
Middle East - USD 900,000 Approx
Australia - USD 285,000
Rest of Asia/Pacific - USD 200,000 Approx
United Kingdom - USD 250,000
Germany - USD 110,000
Rest of Europe - USD 100,000
Total - USD 2,650,000
ALSO READ: Highest grossing Bollywood films at the Overseas Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor led Animal Ninth with USD 26M
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles