Dunki box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrers Debuts with USD 2.7M first day Overseas

Dunki commenced its international box office journey yesterday, raking in an impressive USD 2.65 million (Rs. 22 crore). This debut stands as the fourth largest opening of the year for a Bollywood film, trailing behind only two other Shah Rukh Khan films, Pathaan and Jawan, with the third spot occupied by Animal. It's noteworthy that both Dunki, just like Pathaan and Jawan is a mid-week release, whereas Animal hit the screens on a Friday, accounting for that, the start of the two is quite similar.

Globally, the first day for Dunki amounted to Rs. 56 crore, with Rs. 34 crore approx coming from the domestic market of India.

The best performance for Dunki came in Australia, where the film opened higher than Jawan, with AUD 425K, taking the third biggest start ever for a Bollywood film in the country. Germany, which is a big Shah Rukh Khan stronghold opened with nearly EUR 100K from just 70 shows.

North America did well with USD 800K, though could have been higher but probably was limited by lesser capacity in some of the key locations due to multiple new releases this week, both from Hollywood and Salaar from India. The Middle East was low with estimates putting the first day at USD 900K Approx, but generally this genre under indexed in the market historically. Also, Thursday is a working day in the biggest territory of the region UAE, with weekend advance looking better.

Based on its start, Dunki is anticipated to garner USD 12-13 million over its four-day weekend. The holiday period starts from Monday and will continue till January first week in most markets. The weekdays shall see big numbers and shall cross the USD 20 million mark in the first week.

The first-day overseas box office collections for Dunki are as follows:

United States - USD 625,000

Canada - USD 175,000

Middle East - USD 900,000 Approx

Australia - USD 285,000

Rest of Asia/Pacific - USD 200,000 Approx

United Kingdom - USD 250,000

Germany - USD 110,000

Rest of Europe - USD 100,000

Total - USD 2,650,000

