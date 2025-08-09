War 2 North America Advance Bookings: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer continues having volatility in ticket sales; Nears USD 350,000

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani is now just 5 days away from its release in North America. The movie's bookings are very volatile. There are days where it seems like the movie is gaining momentum, and then there are days where the trend is flat. Based on the recent data provided by 'Venky Box Office', the Ayan Mukerji movie has sold tickets worth slightly over USD 330,000 in North America. The premiere day collections are looking to be in the USD 900k vicinity. This can change in a positive way if the movie sees a major bump in its bookings after the pre-release event in Hyderabad, tomorrow.

War 2 Advance Bookings Cross USD 300,000 For Premieres, But Still Lack The Momentum

Bollywood movies don't generally have premieres, and taking that into consideration, the advance bookings for the premieres so far are pretty reasonable. Obviously, with the presence of a top Telugu star like Jr NTR, the bookings should have been significantly higher than what they are currently. The higher expectations, particularly for films featuring Telugu stars, on premiere day, is because of the gradually cultivated premiere culture in the lucrative box office region.

The reason for the premiere collections not being up to the mark so far can be because of wrong positioning or confused marketing. Only once the film hits theatres, will the view around the movie change, for the better, from the perspective of a Telugu movie watching audience.

War 2 And Coolie Are Not Comparable For The Opening Day

Coolie has taken a substantial lead over War 2, everywhere it has opened. In North America, it has already crossed USD 1.6 million for the premiere day. This means that the advance bookings of the movie are over 5 times as much as War 2 in the region. The final premiere collections should roughly be three times. However, War 2 is expected to be much leggier than its release rival. Will the legs ensure it ends with higher collections than Coolie is to be seen.

YRF Eyes A Big Hit Again, After Saiyaara

YRF is running high on confidence after Saiyaara, and they will hope that War 2 becomes just as big a hit. The production house has made over Rs 275 crore from the Mohit Suri directorial, and now it is to be seen if the Ayan Mukerji directorial can do the same.

