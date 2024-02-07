Fighter Box Office 2nd Tuesday: Hrithik Roshan led aerial actioner adds Rs 2.75 crores on day 13 in India

Siddharth Anand's Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others added Rs 2.75 crores nett on its 13th ticketing day, dropping by just around 8-9 percent from second Monday. The second week for the film can leniently be called good due to some solid growth over the weekend and a steady trend over the weekdays. Fighter stands at just under Rs 173 crores after 13 days and will have netted around Rs 178 crores after two weeks (15 days).

Fighter Faces Stiff Competition In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In Week 3

Fighter will be facing some stiff competition in its third week with the release of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon led Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which has some good buzz for itself due to a unique concept and good songs. The advances for the film have also begun on a promising note. It is the acceptance of the robocom that will determine whether Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial actioner will breach Rs 200 crore nett in India or not.

Fighter Is Heading Towards Rs 300 Crores At The Box Office Worldwide

Rs 200 crore nett may not be a benchmark in today's time but it still is very respectable biz in general. Fighter has performed well overseas despite not releasing in Middle East which cost it over 2 million dollars. It is the highest grossing film of 2024 so far in India and is soon going to hit Rs 300 crores worldwide.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Fighter In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 23 crores 2 Rs 38.50 crores 3 Rs 26 crores 4 Rs 27 crores 5 Rs 7.25 crores 6 Rs 6.50 crores 7 Rs 6.15 crores 8 Rs 5.50 crores 9 Rs 5.50 crores 10 Rs 10 crores 11 Rs 11.75 crores 12 Rs 3 crores 13 Rs 2.75 crores Total Rs 172.90 crores nett in 13 days

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Minni (Deepika Padukone) and Rocky (Anil Kapoor) are part of Air Dragons, that includes the best pilots of the Indian Air Force. Following the Pulwama attack on India, the Indian Air Force conducts an air strike on Balakot. In a series of events following the Balakot airstrike, two of India's cadets get captured by Pakistan. Watch the movie to know whether Shamsher and his team are able to rescue the captured cadets or not.

Fighter In Theatres

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner, Fighter, is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the Siddharth Anand directorial through digital platforms or from the ticket counters.

