Fighter Box Office Extended Week 1: Hrithik Roshan aerial-actioner netts close to Rs 140 crores in 8 days

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others has now completed 8 days at the box office. In its extended week 1, it has netted almost Rs 140 crores and the collections had to clearly be higher than what we are seeing for the aerial actioner. After a reasonable extended weekend with a very good Friday, Fighter never really got going and the Monday drop shocked everyone.

Fighter Has Netted Close To 140 Crores In Its Extended Week 1 In India

Fighter did redeem itself a little over the weekdays with it holding steadily at low levels, but it was too late in the day when the negativity had already set in. With no real competition over the second week, the Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone film is expected to nett around Rs 30 crores and then based on how it trends after the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, it's lifetime will be determined, which seems to be well under Rs 200 crores.

A Good International Performance For Fighter Should Propel It To A Lifetime Number Of Rs 300 Crores Gross

Fighter's underwhelming India numbers are certainly a cause of worry. Things internationally are better with a cume of around 8.5 million dollars in the first 8 days. The lifetime collections shall be over 11 million and probably even 12 million and this is with no release in the 7 countries in the middle east which could have easily contributed another 2 million dollars if not more. The global cume of the Siddharth Anand directorial should breach Rs 300 crores but that's all it will be able to manage.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Fighter In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 23 crores 2 Rs 38.50 crores 3 Rs 26 crores 4 Rs 27 crores 5 Rs 7.25 crores 6 Rs 6.50 crores 7 Rs 6.15 crores 8 Rs 5.50 crores Total Rs 139.90 crores nett in 8 days

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. Minni (Deepika Padukone) is a helicopter pilot part of Patty's team who has her own battles to fight. Rocky (Anil Kapoor) is the CEO of the special team Air Dragons.

