Fighter Box Office 2nd Monday: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone film netts Rs 170 crores in 12 days in India

Siddharth Anand's Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others performed on expected lines on its second Monday as it netted around Rs 2.75 - 3 crores. The holds are obviously better than the first week since the expectations of its mass appeal are now out of the equation. With every passing day, Fighter's box office trajectory is proving that the aerial actioner's appeal was lopsided towards the metros and big cities.

Fighter Netts Rs 170 Crores In 12 Days At The Indian Box Office

Fighter has now netted Rs 170 crores in India and if it braves the Valentine's Week release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon next week, it can fancy hitting Rs 200 crore nett which is a respectable total, although much lower than what was expected out of it in the first place.

Fighter Is The Highest Grossing Indian Film Of 2024 So Far

Fighter is now the highest grossing Indian film on 2024 at the worldwide box office so far with gross takings approaching Rs 300 crores. January was a busy month with significant releases from every movie industry. The Tollywood industry was the most active in terms of churning reasonably sized films. The moderately budgeted HanuMan emerged a giant blockbuster and the Mahesh Babu star vehicle Guntur Kaaram did alright. The Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone aerial actioner has outgrossed both the films but that is still less than what was expected from it. It'll be deemed as a strictly average theatrical fare given the costs and potential.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Fighter In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 23 crores 2 Rs 38.50 crores 3 Rs 26 crores 4 Rs 27 crores 5 Rs 7.25 crores 6 Rs 6.50 crores 7 Rs 6.15 crores 8 Rs 5.50 crores 9 Rs 5.50 crores 10 Rs 10 crores 11 Rs 11.75 crores 12 Rs 2.85 crores Total Rs 170 crores nett in 12 days

Watch the Fighter Trailer

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Minni (Deepika Padukone) and Rocky (Anil Kapoor) are part of Air Dragons, that includes the best pilots of the Indian Air Force. Following the Pulwama attack on India, the Indian Air Force conducts an air strike on Balakot. In a series of events following the Balakot airstrike, two of India's cadets get captured by Pakistan. Watch the movie to know whether Shamsher and his team are able to rescue the captured cadets or not.

Fighter In Theatres

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner, Fighter, is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the Siddharth Anand directorial through digital platforms or from the ticket counters.

