Final Destination Bloodlines India Box Office Trends: Hollywood horror film eyes strong start; targets Rs 4 crore on Day 1

Hollywood horror flick Final Destination: Bloodlines has finally made its debut in cinemas today. The much-awaited American biggie is registering good traction on its opening day, thanks to a separate fan base for the Horror Genre and the brand value of the franchise in India.

After recording a decent pre-sales of around 27,000 admissions in top national chains for the opening day, Final Destination 6 has been gaining a good occupancy since the first show. The evening and night shows are expected to fuel more traction since the initial word-of-mouth is favorable. If all goes on the expected lines, the sixth installment of the Final Destination franchise will open with a good start of Rs 4 crore at the Indian box office.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the movie has the benefit of no new major Indian release this weekend. It will enjoy an encouraging box office run for the first two days. However, it has to face another Hollywood flick, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, on May 17th. The reception of Tom Cruise's movie will determine whether Final Destination can sail through a long run or not.

The only saving grace is that both movies cater to different sections of the audience, which can help them coexist at the box office. However, if we compare, the Tom Cruise film is expected to have the upper hand.

Final Destination: Bloodlines in cinemas

Final Destination: Bloodlines is now playing in cinemas in multiple languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or from the counter itself.

