Game Changer (Hindi) Final Worldwide Box Office: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's political drama to end run with JUST Rs 39 crore globally

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in triple roles along with Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah, is near its theatrical end at the box office. The Shankar directorial is all set to wrap its box office journey on a disastrous note.

Game Changer (Hindi) set to wind its theatrical run; targets Rs 39 crore final

Bankrolled by Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer was distributed by Anil Thadani of AA Films in Hindi. However, the big-ticket entertainer failed to ignite any curiosity among the audience. After a poor trend lasting around 10 days, Game Changer began taking its last breaths at the box office.

As per estimates, the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani movie is set to wrap up its theatrical run at just Rs 39 crore gross. Of this, Rs 36 crore (which is Rs 30 crore net) came from the domestic Hindi markets, while the remaining Rs 2.50 crore gross was contributed by the overseas Hindi-dubbed version.

This is a disastrous figure for such a high-budget Pan-India movie. For the unversed, Game Changer needed to collect at least Rs 55 crore net to achieve a successful verdict in Hindi, but it fell significantly short.

Game Changer turns DISASTER globally; makers face HUGE losses

Not only in the Hindi markets, but Game Changer couldn't strike a chord even in its home market. The Ram Charan movie faced outright rejection across all circuits. The global cumulative earnings of Game Changer are expected to wrap up under Rs 200 crore, which comes as a shocker for such a monstrous project.

Given its heavy cost of production, the makers are expected to face an estimated loss ranging between Rs 175 crore and Rs 225 crore. With this, Game Changer has become one of the biggest loss-makers in Indian cinema.

